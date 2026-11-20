Deutsch de Neue Firmen im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich schaffen weniger Stellen Original Read more: Neue Firmen im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich schaffen weniger St

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A total of 384 international companies set up operations in the Greater Zurich Area between 2022 and 2025. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fewer jobs created by new firms in Zurich region This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 10:40 1 minute Keystone-SDA

By the end of 2025, they had created a total of 1,417 jobs. This figure is lower than in the previous period.

Between 2018 and 2021, 445 newly established companies had created 2,014 jobs. However, as the Greater Zurich Area (GZA) announced on Friday, citing a new EY study, comparisons are only possible to a limited extent due to new assumptions.

Within five years of setting up, the companies aim to grow to 5,311 jobs. Most of the businesses are from the blockchain, biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as artificial intelligence.

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