Fewer Jobs Created By New Firms In Zurich Region
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Neue Firmen im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich schaffen weniger Stellen
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By the end of 2025, they had created a total of 1,417 jobs. This figure is lower than in the previous period.
Between 2018 and 2021, 445 newly established companies had created 2,014 jobs. However, as the Greater Zurich Area (GZA) announced on Friday, citing a new EY study, comparisons are only possible to a limited extent due to new assumptions.
Within five years of setting up, the companies aim to grow to 5,311 jobs. Most of the businesses are from the blockchain, biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as artificial intelligence.More More Zurich laments departure of Bank Vontobel
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