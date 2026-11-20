Immigrants Enter Labour Market Quickly In Switzerland
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En Suisse, les immigrés accèdent rapidement au marché du travail
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Read more: En Suisse, les immigrés accèdent rapidement au marché du tr
These are the findings of a migration survey published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
Among immigrants who are still unemployed, two-thirds also found work within the first three months of arriving in Switzerland, the report states.More More Demographics The secret reason Switzerland is the world's top destination for skilled professionals
This content was published on Sep 30, 2026 In many rich countries, immigrants earn less than locals – despite having similar qualifications. Switzerland is an exception.Read more: The secret reason Switzerland is the world's top destination for skilled professi
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