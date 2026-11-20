Français fr En Suisse, les immigrés accèdent rapidement au marché du travail Original Read more: En Suisse, les immigrés accèdent rapidement au marché du tr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than two-thirds of people who immigrated to Switzerland in 2025 for work reasons already had a job before their arrival. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Immigrants enter labour market quickly in Switzerland This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 11:08 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These are the findings of a migration survey published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Among immigrants who are still unemployed, two-thirds also found work within the first three months of arriving in Switzerland, the report states.

More More Demographics The secret reason Switzerland is the world's top destination for skilled professionals

This content was published on Sep 30, 2026 In many rich countries, immigrants earn less than locals – despite having similar qualifications. Switzerland is an exception.

Read more: The secret reason Switzerland is the world's top destination for skilled professi