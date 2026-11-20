Français fr Hubs au Rwanda: la Suisse pourrait bien suivre les pays européens Original Read more: Hubs au Rwanda: la Suisse pourrait bien suivre les pays europ

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland could follow the lead of other European countries in establishing centres for deported migrants in Rwanda. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland continues to consider Rwanda deportation hubs This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 11:20 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has not ruled out taking part if the project proves successful. Parliament also appears to have given the green light.

“If the project proves to be successful, sustainable and feasible whilst complying with all legal requirements, Switzerland will consider the possibility of participating in it,” a justice ministry spokesperson told Keystone-ATS.

On Monday, Germany, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece unveiled plans for a migrant centre in Rwanda, due to open in 2027. The project is compatible with the EU Return Regulation, which allows member states to use centres outside Europe.

Switzerland has until mid-October 2028 to transpose the legal framework of this new regulation into national law. Parliament will then have to give its approval.

Proposal on track

Brussels has welcomed the initiative. Human rights campaigners, however, are up in arms.

In the Swiss parliament, the signs appear positive. Last summer, the Senate gave broad support to a motion calling for Swiss participation in“Return Hubs”. The relevant committee of the House of Representatives also recommends approving it.

The motion calls on the government to create the necessary legal framework to enable Switzerland to participate in European projects for return centres outside the continent. Rejected asylum seekers would be transferred there whilst awaiting their removal to their country of origin.

Adopting such initiatives in Switzerland would be problematic for political parties on the left of the spectrum.

Projects such as the one presented on Monday create a dependency on a partner state which could quickly change its political regime and which is open to criticism on human rights grounds, said one parliamentarian. Rwanda has been singled out for its arbitrary detentions.

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