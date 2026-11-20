Français fr Partners Group s'empare de l'américain Rawlings Sporting Goods Original Read more: Partners Group s'empare de l'américain Rawlings Sporting

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss asset manager Partners Group is acquiring, on behalf of its clients, the United States sports equipment manufacturer Rawlings Sporting Goods, which specialises in baseball. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland's Partners Group acquires Rawlings Sporting Goods This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 11:31 1 minute Keystone-SDA

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed.

The Zug-based group has thus acquired a majority stake in the company, which was founded in 1887 in St Louis, Missouri. Existing shareholders and the North American sports organisation Major League Baseball will retain their shares.

The manufacturer of balls, bats, gloves and helmets markets its products under numerous brands such as Rawlings, Easton, Combat, Miken, Worth and Tanner Tees. It also operates a franchise network of baseball and softball training centres comprising 228 sites, a figure set to grow.

It operates an omnichannel distribution model, via retailers or directly to customers, whether amateur or professional.

Partners Group intends to work with the management team to make Rawlings“a supplier covering all diamond-shaped sports, such as baseball and softball, including equipment, training and player development at all levels”.

Value creation os expected to be achieved through the expansion of brands that are currently under-utilised, as well as through innovation and the development of new products.

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