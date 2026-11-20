The study by the Zurich University of the Arts reveals a high level of job insecurity.

The lack of commissions, opportunities and demand is their main concern (52%). Financial security comes second (36%), ahead of project funding (30%), according to the survey of 1,122 professionals from eight cultural sectors.

The economic difficulties they face are particularly acute. Fewer than one in five of those surveyed can make a living entirely from their cultural work, whilst one in six would not be able to survive for a month without an income.

Two-thirds have a monthly budget of no more than CHF4,000 to cover their personal and professional expenses.

This precarious situation is prompting some to consider a career change. More than a third of participants have seriously considered leaving the cultural sector over the past six months.

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