Français fr Nouvelle usine pour Barry Callebaut en Inde Original Read more: Nouvelle usine pour Barry Callebaut en

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss cocoa trader and processor Barry Callebaut has opened a new factory in Baramati, India. The site increases production of chocolate specialities. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut opens new India factory This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 11:49 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Located in south-east India, the factory is around 250 kilometres from the capital, Mumbai, Barry Callebaut said on Friday.

It covers an area of 6,000 square metres and produces, amongst other things, ingredients used in ice cream, patisserie, confectionery and desserts. The group already has a site in the same area, built in 2017.

The amount of the investment is not specified in the press release.

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