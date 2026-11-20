Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut Opens New India Factory
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Nouvelle usine pour Barry Callebaut en Inde
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Located in south-east India, the factory is around 250 kilometres from the capital, Mumbai, Barry Callebaut said on Friday.
It covers an area of 6,000 square metres and produces, amongst other things, ingredients used in ice cream, patisserie, confectionery and desserts. The group already has a site in the same area, built in 2017.
The amount of the investment is not specified in the press release.More More Best of SRG content How Switzerland became known as the land of chocolate
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