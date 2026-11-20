Deutsch de Klimakonferenz: Schweiz macht laut Rösti Druck Original Read more: Klimakonferenz: Schweiz macht laut Rösti

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss environment minister Albert Rösti has given a mixed assessment of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland 'applying pressure' at climate conference This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 12:09 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Rösti praised the direction the negotiations on electrification have taken so far. But Switzerland is insisting on more binding implementation plans in the final round of talks.

It is encouraging that 160 countries have now officially submitted their national climate targets, Rösti told the media on Friday. While the submission alone does not mean anything has been achieved,“it does demonstrate that a large community of nations is signalling its intention to phase out fossil fuels,” he added.

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This content was published on Nov 9, 2026 Electrification will be a key issue at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, which runs from November 9-20.

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