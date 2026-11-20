Switzerland 'Applying Pressure' At Climate Conference
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Klimakonferenz: Schweiz macht laut Rösti Druck
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Read more: Klimakonferenz: Schweiz macht laut Rösti
Rösti praised the direction the negotiations on electrification have taken so far. But Switzerland is insisting on more binding implementation plans in the final round of talks.
It is encouraging that 160 countries have now officially submitted their national climate targets, Rösti told the media on Friday. While the submission alone does not mean anything has been achieved,“it does demonstrate that a large community of nations is signalling its intention to phase out fossil fuels,” he added.More More Energy transition COP31 bets big on electrification as a climate change solution
This content was published on Nov 9, 2026 Electrification will be a key issue at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, which runs from November 9-20.Read more: COP31 bets big on electrification as a climate change sol
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