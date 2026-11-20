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MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of journalists in Switzerland continues to fall, but it is difficult to quantify the extent of this decline, given the lack of reliable and accurate statistics. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss journalist numbers falling sharply This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 15:22 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

To better document the evolution of the profession, the Centre for Journalism and Media Training (CFJM) is considering setting up a Media Observatory.

This autumn in Switzerland, there has once again been a surge in announcements of restructuring within the media sector, as well as those relating to the closure of publications (GHI, Lausanne Cités). More than 100 jobs are set to be cut, including numerous journalist posts.

These measures have been announced by both private media organisations (Tamedia, Ringier) and the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.

Hitting a profession already severely affected, this new crisis has led to the formation of the Media Alliance. The independent movement, made up of industry professionals, will demonstrate on Saturday in Bern.

“The haemorrhage must stop,” said spokesperson, Erwan Le Bec.“Over the past ten years, the country's major private publishing groups have cut between 500 and 600 jobs, and over the last 20 years, 70 news outlets have disappeared, leading to a media wasteland.”

But how many journalists are there in Switzerland? At present, there is no source that provides a complete count of the entire profession. In its latest media statistics, published at the end of June, the Federal Statistical Office recorded 10,233 journalists in 2024, compared with 12,224 in 2010 – a fall of over 16%.

However, these figures should be treated with caution as they are based on self-reports.

As for the Impressum trade union, the figures show a much sharper decline, but they are calculated over a different period and cover a narrower scope.

Redundancies and the non-renewal of contracts in newsrooms have a structural impact on the number of active members registered in the trade union's professional register. The organisation's membership fell from 4,713 in 2004 to 2,522 in 2026, a drop of over 46%.

These figures should also be treated with caution. Not all journalists are members of a trade union.

Training follows same trend

The same trend can also be seen in the training sector. The days when the Swiss journalist training centre CFJM, based in Lausanne, trained 90 trainees a year are now a distant memory, dating back to before 2008.

“Over the last ten years, the decline has been steady,” noted the director, Géraldine Normand. The number of students enrolled on the CFJM's initial training programme has fallen by two and a half times over 15 years: from 59–61 enrolments a year between 2012 and 2014, the figure dropped to 24 in 2025.

The only real upturn, in 2021–2022, was driven by canton Vaud's support for the press. Since 2023, the downward trend has returned, amounting to around five fewer trainees per year.“Our model is based on the health of the media: we train people for what the market offers,” said Normand.“Newsrooms are cutting back on training and new recruits; this is nothing new.”

In the absence of reliable data, Normand hopes to launch, in collaboration with an academic partner, a Media Observatory. This“would enable us to steer the profession on a sound footing. But the project is not yet at a concrete stage”, she said.

The Master's degree in journalism at the University of Neuchâtel has not, for the time, seen any decline in enrolment figures. In agreement with the profession, the university's Academy of Journalism and Media only offers a maximum of 30 places per year, with candidates selected on the basis of their application.

Director Annik Dubied notes a“strong and consistent motivation to train in news production”.

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