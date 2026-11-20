The data comprises 97,000 records containing personal data such as name, home address, date of birth, marital status, occupational role and the identification number from the Central Migration Information System.

Hackers also obtained contact details of employers in the canton. This finding was revealed by forensic analyses carried out by cybersecurity experts.

Cross-border commuter permits applications since November 28, 2016 are affected. The canton advises individuals to exercise increased vigilance. There is a risk of phishing attempts and, potentially, identity theft.

The canton is coordinating with the Federal Office for Cybersecurity, the Data Protection Supervisory Authority, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of Germany and France. A criminal complaint has been filed against persons unknown.

Comprehensive security and containment measures have been implemented to deal with the cyberattack.

This content was published on Nov 19, 2026 Various attacks on the IT infrastructure of canton Basel-Landschaft have been ongoing since Sunday, affecting around 20 applications, authorities say.