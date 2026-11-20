MENAFN - ING) What is the biggest disconnect today between what the market is pricing and ING's Global Outlook?

Our base case scenario is more dovish and benign than markets are currently pricing in. We expect oil prices to fall further, easing inflationary pressures and allowing central banks to stop hiking rates after a final rate hike in December.

Due to weaker household balance sheets, we see only limited pass-through from higher energy prices to core inflation, with companies instead having to squeeze profit margins. In this scenario, major central banks could even start considering rate cuts towards the end of 2027.

Is it normal for markets to be pricing in virtually no rate cuts? Beyond 12 months, interest rate expectations are virtually flat. How does that compare to historic rate hike cycles?

Compared to today's curve, in 2008 and early 2023 markets priced in a much larger decline in rates beyond the near-term peak. The current curve is much more similar in shape to the 2007 hiking cycle.

The current curve is more similar to the 2007 hiking cycle than the one in 2023

Based on these prior hiking episodes, we foresee two conditions that would warrant a more humped yield curve, i.e. a curve with a lower terminal policy rate. The first is a material slowdown in the growth outlook. The most extreme version of this is the 2008 policy error by the European Central Bank – we all know what happened after the ECB decided to hike in 2008. So far, the growth outlook remains robust, and we do not see this as a likely path for 2027.

The second trigger of a more humped-shaped yield curve would be a decline in inflation risks. Once inflation peaked in 2023, markets started repricing a lower neutral rate. In the near term, the curve still held a hiking bias, but markets started pricing in a lower ECB rate further out in the future. We believe this is the more likely path rates will take and therefore expect a repricing lower by mid-2027.

Does Europe have a 'K-shaped' economy like the US? And is there scope for household savings to shield consumer spending from higher energy prices in 2027?

Lower-income households generally suffer more from higher energy prices than higher-income households, as they spend a larger share of their income on energy and food. The energy shock could therefore produce a more K-shaped consumption pattern. However, Europe's extensive social safety net provides important protection for lower-income groups. Indeed, the consumer-confidence gap between the highest and lowest income quartiles has not widened in 2026. Quite the opposite.

Since energy prices began rising, the savings rate has fallen, cushioning the negative impact on consumption. However, with households' unemployment expectations increasing, it would be overly optimistic to assume that the eurozone household savings rate will continue to decline.

US growth has remained strong, but deficits are rising and a Democrat-run Congress could put pressure on data centre construction. Is the US heading towards a debt crisis?

The US's fiscal position is poor. The government is currently spending 4% of GDP on interest costs while running a primary deficit (tax revenue less departmental and programme spending) of 2.5% of GDP. The mid-term election results mean the primary deficit is pretty much locked in at 2.5% of GDP, with President Trump likely vetoing any Democrat tax and spending policies approved in Congress.

To keep the debt-to-GDP ratio stable, the economy needs to grow faster than its debt pile to the tune of the primary deficit. Today, the US government is paying an average borrowing cost of 3.6%, so nominal GDP needs to grow 6.1% per year to keep debt-to-GDP at 100% (6.1%-3.6%=2.5%). Amid rising government borrowing costs and with nominal GDP growth closer to 5%, the debt-to-GDP ratio looks set to climb.

But nothing is set in stone. For example, if AI leads to a technological and productivity revolution that boosts growth and tax revenue while lowering inflation and allowing interest costs to fall, then the maths – and the outlook for the debt-to-GDP ratio – changes dramatically.

Would the ECB lowering government borrowing costs through bond purchases encourage governments to borrow more, worsening already-high debt levels? And is it too soon for the ECB to ease policy, with tools like QE?

Indeed, markets are inserting more disciplinary pressures on governments that the European fiscal framework has failed to do. This is why the ECB will be hesitant to restart bond purchases, at least as long as governments are not subscribing to austerity measures.

However, if the French fiscal crisis leads to contagion across the eurozone while the rest of the eurozone sticks to the fiscal rules, the ECB is likely to start its Transmission Protection Instrument to ring-fence France and prevent contagion. The risk of starting any kind of QE too early is indeed that it could create the wrong incentives for fiscal policy.

The last US jobs report saw a small uptick in wage growth. How likely is that to accelerate, given tighter immigration policy and labour shortages in some sectors, and recent strength in the jobs data?

The best leading indicator for wage growth is the quits rate – the proportion of workers quitting their jobs to move to a new position. It peaked at 3% in 2022 as the post-Covid reopening fuelled intense competition for workers. Companies responded by raising pay to attract and retain staff, pushing wage growth to 5.5%.

That situation has since reversed, with the quits rate down to 2% and wage growth slowing sharply to just 3%. We are in a low-hire, low-fire economy with a lack of turnover in positions – few companies are hiring, and few people are quitting, meaning companies don't feel any real need to offer big pay awards.

Some sectors are reporting shortages of skilled workers and there will be pockets of strength, but until the quits rate moves meaningfully higher, wage growth nationally will remain benign.

How will your outlook for the Federal Reserve affect gold prices in 2027?

We expect the Fed to remain relatively cautious on rate cuts for much of 2027, meaning monetary policy is unlikely to provide a strong tailwind for gold early in the year. However, as expectations for further easing build, lower yields and a potentially softer dollar should become more supportive for bullion.

Combined with continued central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty and investor demand, we expect gold prices to be supported in 2027, although periods of higher yields and dollar strength could still trigger volatility.

THINK Ahead in developed markets

United States (James Knightley)

It is a condensed trading week in the US given the Thanksgiving holiday. Markets may well be thankful for a bit of breathing space after some hefty falls in both stock and bond prices as anxiety over the AI outlook and the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighs on sentiment. Core PCE Deflator (Wed): Consumer confidence may be lifted by the substantial falls in gasoline and diesel prices over the past few weeks, but any upside will be limited by the weak wage growth environment, concerns about job security and the falls experienced in household wealth. The Fed's favoured inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, is also going to be released and will likely come in hot given the CPI and PPI figures already published. We look for a 0.3% MoM reading versus the 0.17%MoM rate we need to track to deliver 2% YoY inflation over time. GDP is probably not going to be revised much from the initial robust 3.4% print.

Key events in developed markets Source: Refinitiv, ING

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