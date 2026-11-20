The speed of the sell-off looks more like a sharp repricing of investor exposure than a broad weakening in physical markets. Copper has taken the biggest hit as investors unwind bullish positions and reassess AI-related demand. Yet the sharp correction in prices contrasts with still-tight physical markets.

Investors cut bullish metals positions Net speculative positioning, number of lots. Copper combines COMEX and LME positions; other metals are LME only.

Source: COMEX, LME, ING Research

"> Investor selling weighs on copper

Copper is on track for one of its steepest weekly declines in a decade.

We think the speed of the sell-off partly reflects an unwind of bullish investor positioning. Both LME and COMEX net length have fallen sharply from recent highs, while positioning across the wider metals complex has also become less bullish.

Copper has also become more closely correlated with equity markets, including AI-related stocks. The AI link matters for investor sentiment, but it does not make copper's demand story dependent on data centres alone. Grid investment and electrification remain important sources of demand. But as investors cut exposure to AI-related assets, copper has become more vulnerable to the same selling pressure.

Copper's correlation with equity markets has increased 252-day rolling correlation of daily returns

Source: ING Research calculations

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That contrasts sharply with the physical market in China. Shanghai inventories are at their lowest since late 2023, while the Yangshan premium reached a record $500/t this week.

Bloomberg reports that some US copper is now being offered to buyers in China, where physical availability remains tight. Volumes are limited so far, but the shift raises the possibility that some of the metal accumulated in the US ahead of potential tariffs could start returning to the global market.

China copper premium points to physical tightness Source: LME, SMM, ING Research

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Copper could remain under pressure if funds continue to cut positions or the macro backdrop deteriorates. But the price correction has moved much faster than physical conditions. Tight availability in China should provide some support once the investor selling eases.

The risk is that more US metal returns to the wider market if tariff expectations fade further, gradually easing some of the regional tightness now supporting the physical market.

Aluminium supply remains tight for now

Aluminium has fallen with the wider complex, but nearby supply remains tight. The LME cash-to-three-month spread has moved into a steep backwardation, while LME stocks remain historically low and largely of Russian origin, limiting what is readily available to some buyers. This should help contain the near-term downside.

At the same time, investors have reduced bullish aluminium positions from recent highs, in line with the broader move across metals.

The medium-term picture is less supportive. Middle Eastern production is recovering, and new Indonesian capacity is coming online. We expect the market to move towards surplus next year, which should limit the scope for a sustained price recovery.

Aluminium spreads point to nearby tightness Source: LME, ING Research"> Gold feels the pressure from higher rates

Gold has fallen for five straight sessions and is down around 9% this week, putting it on course for its steepest weekly decline since March. Prices have also touched their lowest level since September 2025.

The shift in the macro backdrop has weighed on gold, with higher rate expectations and a stronger dollar reducing its appeal. The equity sell-off may also have prompted some investors to sell gold to raise cash.

We expect gold to remain vulnerable while rate expectations and the dollar remain elevated. Central bank demand remains an important longer-term support, with China adding 26 tonnes to its reserves in October. But for now, macro forces are likely to set the direction.