Piyush Goyal To Interact With Startup Founders, Stakeholders At DPIIT-Organised Event In Rishikesh On Nov 23
The interaction is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through the Startup India initiative.
The interaction will begin at 10 am at the auditorium of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.
The event will provide founders, startups and other ecosystem participants an opportunity to share their experiences, highlight challenges and offer suggestions directly to the minister.
Launched in January 2016, the Startup India initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and build a supportive environment for startups in the country. It seeks to facilitate access to funding, simplify regulatory processes and provide institutional support to emerging businesses.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment