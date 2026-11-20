MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will interact with startup founders and ecosystem stakeholders in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on November 23, 2026, to gather feedback on key challenges and suggestions for strengthening India's startup ecosystem.

The interaction is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through the Startup India initiative.

The interaction will begin at 10 am at the auditorium of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

The event will provide founders, startups and other ecosystem participants an opportunity to share their experiences, highlight challenges and offer suggestions directly to the minister.

Launched in January 2016, the Startup India initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and build a supportive environment for startups in the country. It seeks to facilitate access to funding, simplify regulatory processes and provide institutional support to emerging businesses.

(KNN Bureau)