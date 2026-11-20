MENAFN - KNN India)Representatives from the energy, infrastructure and sustainability sectors called for a green industrial policy, tax relief for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and greater support for domestic manufacturing during a pre-Budget consultation chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 19.

Industry representatives also sought measures to facilitate infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), increase investment in electric mobility infrastructure and expand charging facilities for trucks, reported by Moneycontrol.

Battery Storage and Manufacturing Concerns

Industry representatives called for a reduction in the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on battery energy storage systems and clarity on customs-duty deferment provisions for imported storage equipment.

"We sought a reduction in the 18 percent goods and services tax (GST) on battery energy storage systems along with clarity on customs-duty deferment provisions for imported storage equipment," one industry representative said, adding that differing interpretations by customs authorities were creating uncertainty for project developers.

The sector also proposed higher depreciation benefits for BESS by classifying storage systems as renewable energy devices under income-tax rules. This could allow 40% depreciation compared with 15% for general plant and machinery.

Representatives also flagged an inverted customs-duty structure affecting graphite anodes, where certain raw materials attract higher duties than finished products.

Infrastructure Investment and Green Manufacturing

Stakeholders called for measures to facilitate InvITs to monetise operational assets and recycle capital into new investments. They also suggested encouraging state governments to monetise infrastructure assets and providing accelerated depreciation for heavy dredging machinery.

Industry representatives sought a green industrial policy to promote low-carbon manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply chains for clean-energy technologies. They also called for greater clarity on regulations governing the carbon-credit market.

Renewable Energy and Power Distribution

Renewable energy sector representatives proposed extending the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and enhancing the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Distribution companies (DISCOMs) sought a dedicated capacity-building programme to help them adopt emerging technologies, alongside greater support for modernising electricity networks.

They also called for timely payment of subsidies by state governments and expansion of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The meeting was the seventh pre-Budget consultation chaired by Sitharaman. Senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministries of New and Renewable Energy and Road Transport and Highways, along with the Chief Economic Adviser, attended the consultation.

(KNN Bureau)