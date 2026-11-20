MENAFN - KNN India)India effectively achieved the 20 percent ethanol blending target during the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, which ended in October, recording an average blending rate of 19.99 percent, according to provisional data released by the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA).

As of October 31, 2026, a total of 1,134.36 crore litres of ethanol had been blended against a requirement of 1,050 crore litres. Grain-based feedstock accounted for 73.52 percent of total supplies, while sugar-based sources contributed 26.48 percent, reported by PTI.

Grain-Based Ethanol Leads Supply

Maize was the largest contributor, supplying 489.71 crore litres, followed by surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice at 233.95 crore litres and damaged foodgrains at 76.87 crore litres.

Sugar-based ethanol supplies included 153.36 crore litres from sugarcane juice, 118.04 crore litres from B-Heavy molasses and 16.98 crore litres from C-Heavy molasses. Around 32.45 lakh tonnes of sugar were diverted towards ethanol production.

AIDA Highlights Energy Security and Policy Support

AIDA President Vijendra Singh said, "India's ethanol blending journey is an important example of how energy security, agricultural development and industrial growth can move forward together".

He added that achieving the blending milestone reflected the collective efforts of the government, oil marketing companies, ethanol manufacturers, farmers and the wider distillery ecosystem.

Singh said a "stable and predictable policy environment, timely procurement and continued investment in manufacturing capacity" would be important to sustain the momentum.

(KNN Bureau)