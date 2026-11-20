MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi on Thursday urged India Inc to suggest further reforms without hesitation, saying industry must contribute to the country's growth by strengthening self-reliance, expanding employment and investing in agriculture and allied sectors.

Addressing the annual general meeting and convention of industry body FICCI, Modi asked corporates to make 'India First' the foundation of their long-term investment decisions over the next 20 years, PTI reported.

He said such an approach would strengthen India's self-reliance while opening new growth opportunities for businesses.

The Prime Minister also urged industry to invest substantially in agriculture and allied sectors, highlighting the importance of farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers in the country's development.

Calls for Greater Employment and Wage Growth

Citing the latest World Bank report, he said around 50 crore people had moved out of poverty during this period.

He pointed to reductions in the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, and the tax exemption for annual individual incomes of up to Rs 12 lakh.

However, he also asked whether the industry had responded to lower corporate taxes by increasing its workforce and raising employee wages.

Modi said a country progresses by respecting its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers, rather than through constant criticism.

Invites Industry Feedback on Reforms

The Prime Minister encouraged industry leaders to communicate their suggestions directly to him on reforms needed to improve the business environment and accelerate growth.

Describing the government as a partner of industry, he said corporates should share their concerns and recommendations openly, without hesitation or reservations.

He said the government was seeking a partnership with businesses to identify areas requiring further improvement and strengthen the country's long-term growth prospects.

(KNN Bureau)