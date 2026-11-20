MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to expand its international presence, build global partnerships and help Indian businesses access overseas markets and technologies.

Addressing the valedictory session of FICCI's Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Goyal urged Indian companies to utilise market access opportunities available through recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

He also urged businesses to utilise market access opportunities under India's recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). He said India's preferential access to global markets, covering economies with a combined GDP of around USD 70 trillion, could increase to approximately USD 85 trillion over the next 12 to 18 months through ongoing trade engagements.

India has set an export target of USD 1 trillion for FY 2026-27. Goyal said exports reached USD 480 billion in the first six months of the financial year, registering growth of around 17 per cent. He also cited monthly exports of approximately USD 90 billion in October.

The minister referred to discussions with Egypt on a possible Preferential Trade Agreement or Free Trade Agreement and interest among Italian businesses in the proposed India-European Union FTA.

He highlighted developments in infrastructure, digital connectivity and financial inclusion, and said the government had supported 56 crore Mudra loans, with more than 55 per cent extended to women entrepreneurs.

Goyal also referred to India's startup ecosystem, private-sector participation in space technology and initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India.

Recalling FICCI's formation around 1926-27, he urged the organisation to use its centenary phase to strengthen international business links and support Indian industry in emerging technologies and overseas markets. He also called on businesses to contribute to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(KNN Bureau)

