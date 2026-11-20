MENAFN - KNN India)Axis Bank expects its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loan portfolio to grow by around 25 per cent in the second half of the current financial year, supported by sustained demand for business credit, a senior bank official said on Thursday.

The bank's MSME loan book stood at Rs 3.3 lakh crore at the end of September 2026.

Vijay Shetty, Group Head, Commercial Banking Coverage Group at Axis Bank, said,“During the second quarter, the MSME portfolio witnessed a growth of 25 per cent, and we hope this growth rate will sustain in the remaining part of the current financial year,” PTI reported.

Women account for around 15 per cent of borrowers in the MSME segment, with the bank aiming to increase their share to 20-25 per cent over time, Shetty added.

Bank Expands Support for Women Entrepreneurs

The bank offers specific benefits to women entrepreneurs, including a 1 per cent interest-rate concession on eligible CGTMSE-backed overdraft and term loans, and a 0.5 per cent concession on secured products, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Shetty noted that relationship-led advisory services complement these offerings by helping businesses address their banking and financing requirements as they expand.

The bank also caters to women's broader financial needs through ARISE, its dedicated women's savings account.

The account combines savings, investment and credit solutions with digital onboarding through Video Customer Identification Process (VCIP). It also offers benefits of up to Rs 38,000 across healthcare, locker facilities, Axis Demat, credit cards and gold loans.

Limited Impact from Geopolitical Uncertainty

Commenting on asset quality, Shetty said the bank had not witnessed a significant increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) in its MSME portfolio despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis.

(KNN Bureau)