MENAFN - KNN India)India added a record 8.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access capacity during January-September 2026, registering a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by greater adoption of captive ownership models and long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to the Q3 and 9M 2026 Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report.

The temporary exemption from ALMM List-II requirements for eligible open access projects also improved access to lower-cost solar modules and strengthened project economics, the report said.

However, capacity additions slowed in the third quarter, with 2.3 GW installed, down 33 per cent from 3.4 GW in the April-June quarter and 8 per cent from 2.5 GW in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mercom India Managing Director Priya Sanjay attributed the slowdown to rising module prices, supply constraints, delays in grid connectivity and regulatory uncertainty.

She said that while the economics of solar open access remained attractive, inconsistent policies and execution bottlenecks were limiting the market's growth potential.

Rajasthan Leads Quarterly Additions

Rajasthan accounted for 29 per cent of solar open access capacity added in the third quarter, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The top five states together contributed 83 per cent of quarterly installations, indicating a concentration of new capacity additions in a few key markets.

Cumulative Capacity Reaches 39.3 GW

India's cumulative installed solar open access capacity stood at 39.3 GW as of September 2026.

Karnataka remained the largest market, accounting for 21 per cent of the total installed capacity, followed by Rajasthan at 16 per cent and Maharashtra at 15 per cent.

(KNN Bureau)