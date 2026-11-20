MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-US partnership could drive global growth, combining American capital, technology and innovation with India's talent, manufacturing capabilities and market scale.

Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, he highlighted India's digital transformation and its role in advancing the Viksit Bharat vision.

He also stressed the importance of trust amid global uncertainties, including the West Asia crisis and Russia-Ukraine war.

India Sees Opportunities in Trade and Investment

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said US businesses were increasingly exploring opportunities in India across Global Capability Centres (GCCs), R&D, design, innovation and business operations.

He highlighted ongoing trade discussions with Egypt and Italy, including a proposed trade agreement with Egypt and a target of EUR 20 billion in bilateral trade with Italy by 2029, potentially rising to EUR 50 billion after the India-EU FTA.

Goyal also said India was targeting USD 1 trillion in exports this year, with exports growing nearly 16 percent. Exports reached USD 480 billion in April-September, while October recorded a monthly high of USD 90 billion in goods and services.

Digital Transformation and MSME Support

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted how digital payments and the JAM trinity have strengthened financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers. He called for wider adoption of AI, machine learning and advanced manufacturing across businesses.

He stressed that the gains from trade agreements must reach MSMEs, farmers, fishermen, artisans and handloom and handicraft producers, not just large companies.

Goyal also highlighted the Export Promotion Mission, aimed at supporting first-time exporters, expanding market access and promoting new products from districts across India.

Technology and Education Cooperation

Goyal identified AI, semiconductors, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and clinical research as key areas for India-US collaboration.

He also highlighted the IndiaAI Mission and AI Impact Summit, calling for stronger university partnerships, dual-degree programmes and student exchanges.

Goyal Outlines Five Priorities Under TRUST

Goyal outlined five priorities under the TRUST framework to strengthen India-US ties: building resilient supply chains, developing talent through education and skills partnerships, unlocking opportunities beyond major cities, addressing industry concerns through government engagement, and tracking outcomes to ensure accountability.

He urged the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) to monitor government initiatives and promote stronger industry-government cooperation.

(KNN Bureau)