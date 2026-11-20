Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 Announced, Shaping The Future Of Healthcare
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and its partner dmg events have announced Global Health Week Vietnam 2027, scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, 2027, at VEC in Hanoi. Under the theme“Bringing Together Global Healthcare Excellence – Driving Innovation – Shaping the Future of Healthcare,” the event is expected to feature more than 500 exhibition booths, 30,000 healthcare professionals from over 120 countries, and 300 international speakers, providing a platform that connects policymakers, technology leaders, and investors across the global healthcare value chain.
Led by the Ministry of Health and co-organized by Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and dmg events, the event will be supported by the National Health Information Center, the VinFuture Foundation, Vinmec Healthcare System, professional medical associations, and industry partners. It aims to facilitate direct dialogue between international partners, Vietnamese regulatory authorities, and domestic healthcare organizations, fostering collaboration aligned with Vietnam's healthcare development priorities while advancing the transformation of healthcare across Asia.
Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Dao Xuan Co, Deputy Minister of Health, highlighted the ambitious targets set out in Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW for the healthcare sector by 2030. These include raising average life expectancy to 75.5 years, with at least 68 years of healthy life expectancy, and gradually introducing free basic hospital services within the scope of health insurance coverage. The Resolution also calls for stronger development of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, greater self-sufficiency in vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment, and comprehensive digital transformation across healthcare, with the ultimate goal of building a modern, equitable, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system.
“The Government's Action Program has translated these objectives into specific responsibilities for ministries, sectors, and local authorities. Achieving them will require not only domestic resources but also stronger international cooperation and integration, increased investment, and the transfer of technical expertise and technology. Global Health Week Vietnam will serve as a forum for policy and professional dialogue, helping healthcare institutions gain access to advanced technologies and enabling Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in regional supply chains,” the Deputy Minister said.
Representing the organizers, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, speaking on behalf of VEC, said:“Through exhibitions, conferences, and industry networking activities, Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 will promote knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and investment, while showcasing the achievements and potential of Vietnam's healthcare sector to the world. The event will also provide opportunities for Vietnam's healthcare community to access the latest global advances, helping strengthen professional expertise and improve the quality of medical treatment and healthcare services.”
Mr. Geoff Dickinson, Global CEO of dmg events, said:“dmg events works with governments and ministries around the world to build platforms that drive investment, international collaboration, and technology exchange. With the Ministry of Health leading the initiative, Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 will be aligned with national priorities from day one. Together with VEC and our partners in Vietnam, we aim to establish the country's leading international healthcare platform, creating lasting value for Vietnam and its rapidly growing healthcare sector.”
At the press conference, representatives of the Ministry of Health, VEC, dmg events, and participating partners joined a ceremony to officially unveil the three exhibitions and their visual identities under the overarching theme of Global Health Week Vietnam. The unveiling conveyed the message“Global Expertise Meets Vietnamese Ambition,” bringing together international healthcare excellence and Vietnam's aspirations for innovation and development.
The organizers also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Health Information Center, Vietnam Medical Equipment Association, Vietnam Association for Health Consultation and Promotion, Vietnam Young Physicians Association, Vinmec Healthcare System, VinFuture Foundation, and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV). These agreements mark the early involvement of professional and industry organizations in the event's preparations, laying the groundwork for collaboration on conference content and engagement with experts, members, and professional communities across Vietnam.
Global Health Week Vietnam will comprise three specialized exhibitions held concurrently across six exhibition halls at VEC.
Specifically, Global Health Week Vietnam will focus on medical equipment, robotic surgery, digital health, smart hospitals, and medical tourism. For the first time, it will also feature dedicated zones for traditional medicine and rehabilitation, as well as artificial intelligence and digital transformation in healthcare. BioPharma Vietnam will showcase pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients and medicinal materials, biologic medicines, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Laboratory & Diagnostics Vietnam will present laboratory testing solutions, AI-powered diagnostic imaging, molecular diagnostics, and laboratory automation technologies.
A major highlight of the event will be a series of high-level forums and specialized conferences covering the three exhibition themes. These are expected to bring together representatives of regulatory authorities, scientists, medical experts, and leaders of organizations and businesses from Vietnam and abroad. The program will also feature dedicated areas for innovation and demonstrations of healthcare technologies and solutions.
PharmaTalk and LabTalk sessions will provide opportunities for startups, researchers, and technology developers to showcase their work and discuss emerging innovations. Alongside the conferences, business matchmaking and investment networking sessions will enable international companies and investors to engage directly with Vietnamese hospitals, healthcare authorities, and businesses.
The Global Health Week Vietnam Forum will focus on healthcare system development priorities, partnership models, and solutions to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in oncology, precision medicine, digital diagnostics, healthy aging, community healthcare, and medical tourism.
The VinFuture Foundation will participate as the Forum's Scientific Partner, helping connect its global network of leading scientists and experts with Vietnam's healthcare and research communities. Through this involvement, VinFuture aims to foster scientific dialogue, share breakthroughs and emerging trends in medical technology, and create new opportunities for research collaboration and the practical application of scientific advances in healthcare.
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 is envisioned as an international platform for healthcare collaboration, bringing together policymakers, healthcare providers, businesses, scientists, and investors from Vietnam and around the world. The event aims to encourage dialogue, knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and new partnerships.
As co-organizer, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) is committed to providing internationally benchmarked facilities, services, and operational capabilities. These will help create a professional environment for networking, facilitate meaningful partnerships, and generate lasting value for the business community and healthcare sectors in Vietnam and across Asia.
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 marks the next strategic collaboration between VEC and dmg events, following the announcement of the Global Energy Exhibition & Conference Vietnam 2027 (GEEC 2027) on November 17, 2026. GEEC 2027 is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 28, 2027, at VEC.
Through long-term partnerships with internationally established organizations, VEC continues to strengthen its role in connecting Vietnamese businesses, experts, and institutions with their international counterparts. These collaborations will open up new opportunities for partnerships and knowledge exchange across key sectors, including energy, technology and industry, healthcare, education, and sports, contributing to the development of Vietnam's strategic industries.
Hashtag: #VECAbout VingroupVingroup is Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, ranked 57th on TIME magazine's 2026 list of the Best Companies in Asia-Pacific. Over more than three decades of development, Vingroup has consistently pushed boundaries, created new drivers of growth, and expanded the global reach of Vietnam's business ecosystem. Today, companies within the Vingroup ecosystem operate in 12 countries, providing employment for more than 400,000 people across six core pillars: Industrials & Technologies, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Social Philanthropy, and Culture & Sports.
About Vietnam Exposition CenterVietnam Exposition Center (VEC), a member of Vingroup, is one of Southeast Asia's leading exhibition complexes, located in Hanoi and spanning more than 90 hectares. As a member of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, VEC hosts major national and international events.
Guided by its mission to“Bring Vietnam to the World and the World to Vietnam,” VEC aims to serve as a gateway connecting global excellence with Vietnamese identity, showcasing Vietnam to international audiences while bringing the world's leading ideas and opportunities to the country. Through its activities, VEC contributes to the development of key economic sectors and strengthens Vietnam's position on the global stage.
About dmg eventsSince 1989, dmg events has connected businesses, governments, and innovators worldwide through international events and strategic partnerships, fostering collaboration, business opportunities, and sustainable development.
With 13 offices worldwide, dmg events organizes more than 30 energy and policy events annually across four continents, including ADIPEC and Gastech. These events bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to discuss the future of energy, promote cross-sector collaboration, and help address global challenges.
For more information
For details about the exhibitions, conferences, and participation opportunities, please visit:
BioPharma Vietnam 2027:
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027:
Laboratory & Diagnostics Vietnam 2027:
Led by the Ministry of Health and co-organized by Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and dmg events, the event will be supported by the National Health Information Center, the VinFuture Foundation, Vinmec Healthcare System, professional medical associations, and industry partners. It aims to facilitate direct dialogue between international partners, Vietnamese regulatory authorities, and domestic healthcare organizations, fostering collaboration aligned with Vietnam's healthcare development priorities while advancing the transformation of healthcare across Asia.
Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Dao Xuan Co, Deputy Minister of Health, highlighted the ambitious targets set out in Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW for the healthcare sector by 2030. These include raising average life expectancy to 75.5 years, with at least 68 years of healthy life expectancy, and gradually introducing free basic hospital services within the scope of health insurance coverage. The Resolution also calls for stronger development of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, greater self-sufficiency in vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment, and comprehensive digital transformation across healthcare, with the ultimate goal of building a modern, equitable, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system.
“The Government's Action Program has translated these objectives into specific responsibilities for ministries, sectors, and local authorities. Achieving them will require not only domestic resources but also stronger international cooperation and integration, increased investment, and the transfer of technical expertise and technology. Global Health Week Vietnam will serve as a forum for policy and professional dialogue, helping healthcare institutions gain access to advanced technologies and enabling Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in regional supply chains,” the Deputy Minister said.
Representing the organizers, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, speaking on behalf of VEC, said:“Through exhibitions, conferences, and industry networking activities, Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 will promote knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and investment, while showcasing the achievements and potential of Vietnam's healthcare sector to the world. The event will also provide opportunities for Vietnam's healthcare community to access the latest global advances, helping strengthen professional expertise and improve the quality of medical treatment and healthcare services.”
Mr. Geoff Dickinson, Global CEO of dmg events, said:“dmg events works with governments and ministries around the world to build platforms that drive investment, international collaboration, and technology exchange. With the Ministry of Health leading the initiative, Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 will be aligned with national priorities from day one. Together with VEC and our partners in Vietnam, we aim to establish the country's leading international healthcare platform, creating lasting value for Vietnam and its rapidly growing healthcare sector.”
At the press conference, representatives of the Ministry of Health, VEC, dmg events, and participating partners joined a ceremony to officially unveil the three exhibitions and their visual identities under the overarching theme of Global Health Week Vietnam. The unveiling conveyed the message“Global Expertise Meets Vietnamese Ambition,” bringing together international healthcare excellence and Vietnam's aspirations for innovation and development.
The organizers also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Health Information Center, Vietnam Medical Equipment Association, Vietnam Association for Health Consultation and Promotion, Vietnam Young Physicians Association, Vinmec Healthcare System, VinFuture Foundation, and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV). These agreements mark the early involvement of professional and industry organizations in the event's preparations, laying the groundwork for collaboration on conference content and engagement with experts, members, and professional communities across Vietnam.
Global Health Week Vietnam will comprise three specialized exhibitions held concurrently across six exhibition halls at VEC.
Specifically, Global Health Week Vietnam will focus on medical equipment, robotic surgery, digital health, smart hospitals, and medical tourism. For the first time, it will also feature dedicated zones for traditional medicine and rehabilitation, as well as artificial intelligence and digital transformation in healthcare. BioPharma Vietnam will showcase pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients and medicinal materials, biologic medicines, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Laboratory & Diagnostics Vietnam will present laboratory testing solutions, AI-powered diagnostic imaging, molecular diagnostics, and laboratory automation technologies.
A major highlight of the event will be a series of high-level forums and specialized conferences covering the three exhibition themes. These are expected to bring together representatives of regulatory authorities, scientists, medical experts, and leaders of organizations and businesses from Vietnam and abroad. The program will also feature dedicated areas for innovation and demonstrations of healthcare technologies and solutions.
PharmaTalk and LabTalk sessions will provide opportunities for startups, researchers, and technology developers to showcase their work and discuss emerging innovations. Alongside the conferences, business matchmaking and investment networking sessions will enable international companies and investors to engage directly with Vietnamese hospitals, healthcare authorities, and businesses.
The Global Health Week Vietnam Forum will focus on healthcare system development priorities, partnership models, and solutions to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in oncology, precision medicine, digital diagnostics, healthy aging, community healthcare, and medical tourism.
The VinFuture Foundation will participate as the Forum's Scientific Partner, helping connect its global network of leading scientists and experts with Vietnam's healthcare and research communities. Through this involvement, VinFuture aims to foster scientific dialogue, share breakthroughs and emerging trends in medical technology, and create new opportunities for research collaboration and the practical application of scientific advances in healthcare.
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 is envisioned as an international platform for healthcare collaboration, bringing together policymakers, healthcare providers, businesses, scientists, and investors from Vietnam and around the world. The event aims to encourage dialogue, knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and new partnerships.
As co-organizer, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) is committed to providing internationally benchmarked facilities, services, and operational capabilities. These will help create a professional environment for networking, facilitate meaningful partnerships, and generate lasting value for the business community and healthcare sectors in Vietnam and across Asia.
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 marks the next strategic collaboration between VEC and dmg events, following the announcement of the Global Energy Exhibition & Conference Vietnam 2027 (GEEC 2027) on November 17, 2026. GEEC 2027 is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 28, 2027, at VEC.
Through long-term partnerships with internationally established organizations, VEC continues to strengthen its role in connecting Vietnamese businesses, experts, and institutions with their international counterparts. These collaborations will open up new opportunities for partnerships and knowledge exchange across key sectors, including energy, technology and industry, healthcare, education, and sports, contributing to the development of Vietnam's strategic industries.
Hashtag: #VECAbout VingroupVingroup is Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, ranked 57th on TIME magazine's 2026 list of the Best Companies in Asia-Pacific. Over more than three decades of development, Vingroup has consistently pushed boundaries, created new drivers of growth, and expanded the global reach of Vietnam's business ecosystem. Today, companies within the Vingroup ecosystem operate in 12 countries, providing employment for more than 400,000 people across six core pillars: Industrials & Technologies, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Social Philanthropy, and Culture & Sports.
About Vietnam Exposition CenterVietnam Exposition Center (VEC), a member of Vingroup, is one of Southeast Asia's leading exhibition complexes, located in Hanoi and spanning more than 90 hectares. As a member of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, VEC hosts major national and international events.
Guided by its mission to“Bring Vietnam to the World and the World to Vietnam,” VEC aims to serve as a gateway connecting global excellence with Vietnamese identity, showcasing Vietnam to international audiences while bringing the world's leading ideas and opportunities to the country. Through its activities, VEC contributes to the development of key economic sectors and strengthens Vietnam's position on the global stage.
About dmg eventsSince 1989, dmg events has connected businesses, governments, and innovators worldwide through international events and strategic partnerships, fostering collaboration, business opportunities, and sustainable development.
With 13 offices worldwide, dmg events organizes more than 30 energy and policy events annually across four continents, including ADIPEC and Gastech. These events bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to discuss the future of energy, promote cross-sector collaboration, and help address global challenges.
For more information
For details about the exhibitions, conferences, and participation opportunities, please visit:
BioPharma Vietnam 2027:
Global Health Week Vietnam 2027:
Laboratory & Diagnostics Vietnam 2027:
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