Clean Energy Helps Close Latin America's Electricity Gap
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) In coastal Oaxaca, Mexico, Huawei and its local partner provide solar power and battery storage solutions to deliver electricity in areas where extending the grid is too expensive, MEXICO – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – At 3 a.m., Eray Garcia Rivera gets up to tend his fishing nets in San Dionisio Pueblo Viejo, an island village in the coastal lagoons of Oaxaca, Mexico. Before, his family relied on candles after sunset. Now, a solar power system with battery storage runs a small refrigerator and lightbulbs, giving him room to store 15 to 20 kilograms of fish or shrimp.
For a household that relies on fishing for food and income, that means some of the day's catch can be kept for later. The same system keeps the lights on after sunset and powers a Wi-Fi modem that the family uses to stay in touch with people outside the village.
“Electricity gives us time,” Eray says in a documentary,The Island that Follows the Sun, about the project.“It gives you time to do other things.”
The gap behind the coverage figures
Across Latin America and the Caribbean, an estimated 17 million people lack access to electricity, and another 60 million have unreliable service, according to the nonprofit Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.1 For a household, frequent outages make it hard to keep food cold for long, increasing the risk of spoilage. At a clinic, they can force staff to move vaccines to another facility.
In Mexico, more than 137,000 people still live without electric power, according to the country's Federal Electricity Commission, or CFE. Over the next two years, the government aims to expand electricity coverage through Justicia Energética, a program that brings electricity to communities that still lack service.2
But the cost of extending the grid rises when homes are spread far apart or power lines have to cross difficult terrain. Some communities rely on diesel generators, which are costly to run when fuel has to be transported long distances. In the Brazilian Amazon, isolated power systems serve more than 1.96 million people outside the national grid, according to the Global Energy Alliance. Brazil's Energies of the Amazon program aims to replace diesel generation in those systems.1
Keeping the catch cold
Through CFE's Justicia Energética initiative, Mexican solar company Solarvatio and Huawei installed 73 solar and storage systems serving 107 households in San Dionisio Pueblo Viejo. Solarvatio provided the panels while Huawei supplied the energy storage technology.3
With the equipment now installed, Eray says his small refrigerator can make ice and hold up to 20 kilograms of fish or shrimp. Before he had refrigeration at home, keeping his catch fresh was much harder.
When the power goes out
Health centers in Peru's Huancavelica region faced a different problem. When the electricity failed, staff had to take vaccines and other temperature-sensitive supplies to another health center. Under an Electroperú program, local installer Novum Solar fitted health facilities with solar panels and Huawei batteries. Novum Solar estimates that the systems can keep the vaccine cold chain operating for about 48 hours during a power interruption.4
The installations supplement the existing electricity supply. For health workers, the added time can mean keeping vaccines on site while power is restored. The project also helps keep medical equipment running.
In Brazil's Amazonas state, energy services company Aggreko plans to use solar power and Huawei battery storage in local electricity networks, known as microgrids, across 24 locations. Aggreko estimated the investment at about 850 million reais and said it expected the first plants to come online in 2027 or 2028. The companies said existing thermal plants would remain in service to help maintain supply as the solar and battery systems are added.5
In San Dionisio Pueblo Viejo, refrigeration could give fishermen more say over when they sell their catch. If they can keep fish or shrimp cold overnight, they may be able to take it to market the following day or wait for a buyer who offers a better price.
Reliable electricity could also give residents new ways to earn a living. A shopkeeper could sell refrigerated food, while someone with enough power to run a freezer could make and sell ice to local fishing crews.
Eray still gets up at 3 a.m. to tend his nets. With electricity from solar power, he can now keep his catch fresh. He and his neighbors also have the chance to explore new ways to earn a living.
Editorial endnotes
1. Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, February 11, 2026. Regional estimates for lack of electricity and unreliable service, and the population served by isolated power systems in Brazil's Amazon. Source
2. Mexico electricity coverage and target. EnergyNews, September 28, 2026, reporting CFE's August figures. Mexico's presidency announced the 2028 target on June 17, 2026. EnergyNews · Presidency of Mexico
3. Huawei, Earth Day 2026. Confirms 73 systems serving 107 households, with Solarvatio and CFE's Justicia Energética initiative. Eray's account and household details come from the supplied video transcript and article. Project announcement
4. Novum Solar. Describes the emergency transfer of medical supplies before the installations and estimates about 48 hours of cold-chain operation during an outage. Project account
5. Reuters, March 2, 2026. Reports the figures and expected schedule given by Huawei and Aggreko for the planned Amazonas project. Source
Hashtag: #Huawei
For a household that relies on fishing for food and income, that means some of the day's catch can be kept for later. The same system keeps the lights on after sunset and powers a Wi-Fi modem that the family uses to stay in touch with people outside the village.
“Electricity gives us time,” Eray says in a documentary,The Island that Follows the Sun, about the project.“It gives you time to do other things.”
The gap behind the coverage figures
Across Latin America and the Caribbean, an estimated 17 million people lack access to electricity, and another 60 million have unreliable service, according to the nonprofit Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.1 For a household, frequent outages make it hard to keep food cold for long, increasing the risk of spoilage. At a clinic, they can force staff to move vaccines to another facility.
In Mexico, more than 137,000 people still live without electric power, according to the country's Federal Electricity Commission, or CFE. Over the next two years, the government aims to expand electricity coverage through Justicia Energética, a program that brings electricity to communities that still lack service.2
But the cost of extending the grid rises when homes are spread far apart or power lines have to cross difficult terrain. Some communities rely on diesel generators, which are costly to run when fuel has to be transported long distances. In the Brazilian Amazon, isolated power systems serve more than 1.96 million people outside the national grid, according to the Global Energy Alliance. Brazil's Energies of the Amazon program aims to replace diesel generation in those systems.1
Keeping the catch cold
Through CFE's Justicia Energética initiative, Mexican solar company Solarvatio and Huawei installed 73 solar and storage systems serving 107 households in San Dionisio Pueblo Viejo. Solarvatio provided the panels while Huawei supplied the energy storage technology.3
With the equipment now installed, Eray says his small refrigerator can make ice and hold up to 20 kilograms of fish or shrimp. Before he had refrigeration at home, keeping his catch fresh was much harder.
When the power goes out
Health centers in Peru's Huancavelica region faced a different problem. When the electricity failed, staff had to take vaccines and other temperature-sensitive supplies to another health center. Under an Electroperú program, local installer Novum Solar fitted health facilities with solar panels and Huawei batteries. Novum Solar estimates that the systems can keep the vaccine cold chain operating for about 48 hours during a power interruption.4
The installations supplement the existing electricity supply. For health workers, the added time can mean keeping vaccines on site while power is restored. The project also helps keep medical equipment running.
In Brazil's Amazonas state, energy services company Aggreko plans to use solar power and Huawei battery storage in local electricity networks, known as microgrids, across 24 locations. Aggreko estimated the investment at about 850 million reais and said it expected the first plants to come online in 2027 or 2028. The companies said existing thermal plants would remain in service to help maintain supply as the solar and battery systems are added.5
In San Dionisio Pueblo Viejo, refrigeration could give fishermen more say over when they sell their catch. If they can keep fish or shrimp cold overnight, they may be able to take it to market the following day or wait for a buyer who offers a better price.
Reliable electricity could also give residents new ways to earn a living. A shopkeeper could sell refrigerated food, while someone with enough power to run a freezer could make and sell ice to local fishing crews.
Eray still gets up at 3 a.m. to tend his nets. With electricity from solar power, he can now keep his catch fresh. He and his neighbors also have the chance to explore new ways to earn a living.
Editorial endnotes
1. Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, February 11, 2026. Regional estimates for lack of electricity and unreliable service, and the population served by isolated power systems in Brazil's Amazon. Source
2. Mexico electricity coverage and target. EnergyNews, September 28, 2026, reporting CFE's August figures. Mexico's presidency announced the 2028 target on June 17, 2026. EnergyNews · Presidency of Mexico
3. Huawei, Earth Day 2026. Confirms 73 systems serving 107 households, with Solarvatio and CFE's Justicia Energética initiative. Eray's account and household details come from the supplied video transcript and article. Project announcement
4. Novum Solar. Describes the emergency transfer of medical supplies before the installations and estimates about 48 hours of cold-chain operation during an outage. Project account
5. Reuters, March 2, 2026. Reports the figures and expected schedule given by Huawei and Aggreko for the planned Amazonas project. Source
Hashtag: #Huawei
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