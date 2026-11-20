A New Grassland Hub Connecting To The World: Hohhot Shengle International Airport Set To Open
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HOHHOT, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – Hohhot Shengle International Airport will officially begin operations on November 26, with final preparations now under way for Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region's first 4F-class international airport. The move from Baita to Shengle represents more than a change of location: it marks a major increase in the capacity of Inner Mongolia's air links with the outside world.
As Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region's first 4F-class international airport, Shengle will replace Baita International Airport after 68 years of service. It will serve as a regional aviation hub, one of the main alternate airports for the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei airport cluster, a national Class I air port of entry, and an important transport node for the Belt and Road Initiative.
Expanding Infrastructure and Capacity
Shengle International Airport has a terminal building with a floor area of 320,000 square metres and two widely spaced parallel runways, 2,000 metres apart, that can operate independently. Its apron provides 130 aircraft stands. The airport is designed to handle 28 million passengers, 320,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, and 244,000 aircraft movements annually. In the departures hall, clearly defined areas for international departures, departures to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and international check-in islands, together with bilingual Chinese–English signage, help passengers navigate their journeys. In March 2026, the airport's port-of-entry facilities passed the autonomous region's acceptance inspection. With customs, immigration and other inspection facilities fully in place, the airport met the requirements for international operations. It will be a key hub supporting Hohhot's role as a gateway for opening up to the north, drawing together flows of people, goods, information and capital and driving the development of the airport economy.
Connecting Europe and Asia through a Broader Route Network
Ahead of the transfer, Hohhot already operates six regular international passenger routes: to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia; Seoul, Daegu and Busan in South Korea; Vladivostok in Russia; and Bangkok in Thailand via Chongqing. The Ulaanbaatar service is Inner Mongolia's most frequent direct air link between China and Mongolia. From January to July this year, Baita handled 997 inbound and outbound cross-border flights, up 69.9% year on year, and 69,200 cross-border passengers, up 89.3%, reflecting increasingly active cross-border exchanges and cooperation in culture and tourism.
Once Shengle International Airport opens, the entire existing route network will transfer to the new airport. Inner Mongolia will use the hub's wider reach to steadily expand international routes to Russia and Mongolia, increase flight frequencies to key domestic regions including the Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao, and Chengdu–Chongqing, and improve its network of regional feeder services. Air and overland links will complement each other: Hohhot has launched 22 international transport routes, while its China–Europe and China–Central Asia freight train services reach more than 70 stations in over 10 countries across Europe and Asia. An integrated multimodal transport network supporting international connectivity is rapidly taking shape.
Removing Bottlenecks and Extending Regional Reach
Baita International Airport opened in 1958. Its original capacity plan envisaged handling 3 million passengers annually by 2015, but traffic has long exceeded that limit as Hohhot's economy and cultural tourism sector have grown. The new airport will resolve the regional capital's aviation capacity bottleneck, marking a new stage in the development of Inner Mongolia's modern integrated transport network.
The new airport's reach will extend well beyond a single city or locality. It will connect with the air networks of China's key economic regions, Northeast Asia and the Russian Far East, while feeder routes will link the grasslands with border ports of entry. It will also connect with platforms for international trade and cooperation, including pilot free trade zones, China–Europe freight train services and cross-border e-commerce. Wherever its routes reach, cultural and tourism exchanges, trade and industrial cooperation will follow. An aviation hub is taking shape that will support international engagement across Inner Mongolia and Hohhot's opening up to the north.
Winds rise from the Chilechuan grasslands, and sails are raised towards the world. The opening of this new grassland hub will mark both a major advance in the regional capital's aviation capacity and a further step in Inner Mongolia's opening up to the north. From this new starting point, Shengle will connect China's key economic regions with markets in Northeast Asia and across Eurasia, building closer cooperation through its air routes and embarking with the world on a new journey of openness and shared prosperity.
Hashtag: #Hohhot
As Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region's first 4F-class international airport, Shengle will replace Baita International Airport after 68 years of service. It will serve as a regional aviation hub, one of the main alternate airports for the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei airport cluster, a national Class I air port of entry, and an important transport node for the Belt and Road Initiative.
Expanding Infrastructure and Capacity
Shengle International Airport has a terminal building with a floor area of 320,000 square metres and two widely spaced parallel runways, 2,000 metres apart, that can operate independently. Its apron provides 130 aircraft stands. The airport is designed to handle 28 million passengers, 320,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, and 244,000 aircraft movements annually. In the departures hall, clearly defined areas for international departures, departures to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and international check-in islands, together with bilingual Chinese–English signage, help passengers navigate their journeys. In March 2026, the airport's port-of-entry facilities passed the autonomous region's acceptance inspection. With customs, immigration and other inspection facilities fully in place, the airport met the requirements for international operations. It will be a key hub supporting Hohhot's role as a gateway for opening up to the north, drawing together flows of people, goods, information and capital and driving the development of the airport economy.
Connecting Europe and Asia through a Broader Route Network
Ahead of the transfer, Hohhot already operates six regular international passenger routes: to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia; Seoul, Daegu and Busan in South Korea; Vladivostok in Russia; and Bangkok in Thailand via Chongqing. The Ulaanbaatar service is Inner Mongolia's most frequent direct air link between China and Mongolia. From January to July this year, Baita handled 997 inbound and outbound cross-border flights, up 69.9% year on year, and 69,200 cross-border passengers, up 89.3%, reflecting increasingly active cross-border exchanges and cooperation in culture and tourism.
Once Shengle International Airport opens, the entire existing route network will transfer to the new airport. Inner Mongolia will use the hub's wider reach to steadily expand international routes to Russia and Mongolia, increase flight frequencies to key domestic regions including the Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao, and Chengdu–Chongqing, and improve its network of regional feeder services. Air and overland links will complement each other: Hohhot has launched 22 international transport routes, while its China–Europe and China–Central Asia freight train services reach more than 70 stations in over 10 countries across Europe and Asia. An integrated multimodal transport network supporting international connectivity is rapidly taking shape.
Removing Bottlenecks and Extending Regional Reach
Baita International Airport opened in 1958. Its original capacity plan envisaged handling 3 million passengers annually by 2015, but traffic has long exceeded that limit as Hohhot's economy and cultural tourism sector have grown. The new airport will resolve the regional capital's aviation capacity bottleneck, marking a new stage in the development of Inner Mongolia's modern integrated transport network.
The new airport's reach will extend well beyond a single city or locality. It will connect with the air networks of China's key economic regions, Northeast Asia and the Russian Far East, while feeder routes will link the grasslands with border ports of entry. It will also connect with platforms for international trade and cooperation, including pilot free trade zones, China–Europe freight train services and cross-border e-commerce. Wherever its routes reach, cultural and tourism exchanges, trade and industrial cooperation will follow. An aviation hub is taking shape that will support international engagement across Inner Mongolia and Hohhot's opening up to the north.
Winds rise from the Chilechuan grasslands, and sails are raised towards the world. The opening of this new grassland hub will mark both a major advance in the regional capital's aviation capacity and a further step in Inner Mongolia's opening up to the north. From this new starting point, Shengle will connect China's key economic regions with markets in Northeast Asia and across Eurasia, building closer cooperation through its air routes and embarking with the world on a new journey of openness and shared prosperity.
Hashtag: #Hohhot
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