Sighting Dragons In The Field: An Exhibition Of Dinosaur Fossils From Port Island And The Chinese Mainland
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – The opening ceremony of“Sighting Dragons in the Field: An Exhibition of Dinosaur Fossils from Port Island and the Chinese Mainland” was held today (November 19) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Jointly presented by the Development Bureau (DEVB) and the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the exhibition features dinosaur fossils discovered on Port Island, unveiling the mystery of Hong Kong's giant dinosaur. It also offers a comprehensive overview of the evolution and paleoecological landscape of dinosaurs in China by showcasing fossil treasures from other parts of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and various parts of the country.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said that excavation work for the dinosaur fossils on Port Island commenced in October 2024. With preparation and research work gradually completed, the exhibition not only marks the rare discovery of dinosaur fossils in Hong Kong for the first time, but also highlights the fossils' reflection of the prominence of the dinosaurs in their era, the history they preserved, and Hong Kong's palaeoenvironment. She expressed special gratitude to the IVPP for providing professional guidance and assistance in the excavation, preparation and research of the dinosaur fossils, as well as in exhibit selection, curation and the loan of precious fossil specimens for display. She also thanked the Natural History Museum of Guangxi, the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and the Zhucheng Dinosaur Culture Research Center in Shandong for co-organising the exhibition and lending valuable collections. Through the curatorial team's careful planning, the exhibition brings together dinosaur fossils from different places for joint display and dialogue, telling good stories of dinosaurs.
The Director of the IVPP, Professor Xu Xing, said in the ceremony that the collaboration marks an important milestone in Hong Kong's palaeontological research. He expressed gratitude to the DEVB for its full support of the collaborative research and popular science education initiatives. Professor Xu hoped that through the exhibition, members of the public can learn about the latest research findings on the Port Island dinosaur fossils, recognise Hong Kong's unique position in the evolutionary history of dinosaurs in China and worldwide, and gain opportunities to closely engage with palaeontology to enhance their interest in and knowledge of prehistoric life.
Other officiating guests at the opening ceremony were the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau; the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui; and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So.
The exhibition features 66 sets of invaluable exhibits, including all the dinosaur fossils unearthed on Port Island, as well as Cretaceous dinosaur fossils from other parts of the GBA and areas of the Mainland beyond Guangdong Province. Of the 46 sets of fossils from the Mainland, 34 are National Class I key protection fossils. Most of the fossils from the Mainland are on display in Hong Kong for the first time. Highlights of the exhibition include the dinosaur fossils unearthed from Port Island (several bones of which are likely from a single titanosauriform dinosaur); the Asiatyrannus xui skeleton with a complete cranium; the Banji long cranium fossil featuring a prominent bony crest and no teeth in either the upper or lower jaws; the gigantic Zhuchengtyrannus magnus jawbone fossils; elongated eggs laid by oviraptorosaurs; and dinosaur egg fossils preserved with embryos.
Supplemented by models, the exhibition illustrates the evolution of dinosaurs in China in an easy-to-understand manner. To promote palaeontology-related knowledge, the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre will organise a series of public talks and diverse workshops, offering the public an in-depth understanding of palaeontological fossils and palaeoecology.
Admission to the exhibition is free. Details are as follows:
Date: November 20, 2026, to May 12, 2027
Opening hours:
Monday to Wednesday and Friday: 10am to 6pm
Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 10am to 7pm
Closed on Thursdays (except public holidays), the first and second days of Chinese New Year
Venue: Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
For details of the exhibition, related activities, and highlight videos, please visit the Antiquities and Monuments Office's website ( ).
For event photos, please visit:
For factsheet and exhibit photos, please visit:
Hashtag: #SightingDragonsintheField
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said that excavation work for the dinosaur fossils on Port Island commenced in October 2024. With preparation and research work gradually completed, the exhibition not only marks the rare discovery of dinosaur fossils in Hong Kong for the first time, but also highlights the fossils' reflection of the prominence of the dinosaurs in their era, the history they preserved, and Hong Kong's palaeoenvironment. She expressed special gratitude to the IVPP for providing professional guidance and assistance in the excavation, preparation and research of the dinosaur fossils, as well as in exhibit selection, curation and the loan of precious fossil specimens for display. She also thanked the Natural History Museum of Guangxi, the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and the Zhucheng Dinosaur Culture Research Center in Shandong for co-organising the exhibition and lending valuable collections. Through the curatorial team's careful planning, the exhibition brings together dinosaur fossils from different places for joint display and dialogue, telling good stories of dinosaurs.
The Director of the IVPP, Professor Xu Xing, said in the ceremony that the collaboration marks an important milestone in Hong Kong's palaeontological research. He expressed gratitude to the DEVB for its full support of the collaborative research and popular science education initiatives. Professor Xu hoped that through the exhibition, members of the public can learn about the latest research findings on the Port Island dinosaur fossils, recognise Hong Kong's unique position in the evolutionary history of dinosaurs in China and worldwide, and gain opportunities to closely engage with palaeontology to enhance their interest in and knowledge of prehistoric life.
Other officiating guests at the opening ceremony were the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau; the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui; and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So.
The exhibition features 66 sets of invaluable exhibits, including all the dinosaur fossils unearthed on Port Island, as well as Cretaceous dinosaur fossils from other parts of the GBA and areas of the Mainland beyond Guangdong Province. Of the 46 sets of fossils from the Mainland, 34 are National Class I key protection fossils. Most of the fossils from the Mainland are on display in Hong Kong for the first time. Highlights of the exhibition include the dinosaur fossils unearthed from Port Island (several bones of which are likely from a single titanosauriform dinosaur); the Asiatyrannus xui skeleton with a complete cranium; the Banji long cranium fossil featuring a prominent bony crest and no teeth in either the upper or lower jaws; the gigantic Zhuchengtyrannus magnus jawbone fossils; elongated eggs laid by oviraptorosaurs; and dinosaur egg fossils preserved with embryos.
Supplemented by models, the exhibition illustrates the evolution of dinosaurs in China in an easy-to-understand manner. To promote palaeontology-related knowledge, the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre will organise a series of public talks and diverse workshops, offering the public an in-depth understanding of palaeontological fossils and palaeoecology.
Admission to the exhibition is free. Details are as follows:
Date: November 20, 2026, to May 12, 2027
Opening hours:
Monday to Wednesday and Friday: 10am to 6pm
Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 10am to 7pm
Closed on Thursdays (except public holidays), the first and second days of Chinese New Year
Venue: Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
For details of the exhibition, related activities, and highlight videos, please visit the Antiquities and Monuments Office's website ( ).
For event photos, please visit:
For factsheet and exhibit photos, please visit:
Hashtag: #SightingDragonsintheField
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