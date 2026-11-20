MENAFN - ValueWalk) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 4 to 5 percent on November 16 after the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security issued an interim final rule requiring licenses for advanced AI chip exports to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil.

The rule goes beyond geography: any data center worldwide that provides compute to companies in China or other restricted countries now needs a US export license, even if the facility sits in a friendly country. Existing operators have 90 days from the rule's effective date to comply. The changes took aim at the remote-access loophole, the practice of renting American chip power from abroad, and they landed days after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on November 12, removing the industry's loudest opponent of tighter China controls.

What the dip says about AMD's exposure

The selloff was not AMD-specific. The PHLX Semiconductor Index dropped more than 4 percent, and Broadcom, Micron and Intel declined 4 to 6 percent. The read for investors is that the market now treats the entire AI chip complex as exposed to the same policy risk: wherever Chinese demand for US compute goes, either through direct exports or through remote access from overseas data centers, Washington can now require a license to serve it. AMD reported $34.6 billion in annual revenue in its fiscal year ended December 27, 2025.

The rule applies to data centers or networks supplying more than 12 million total processing performance, roughly 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips. It also rescinds the Biden administration's January 2025 AI Diffusion Rule, and Commerce's press release states the new text was \”written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.\”

Why the timing matters

The move is the first export-control update since the Huang resignation, and it follows allegations that Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator that imported more than $4 billion in Nvidia chips, diverted hardware to Chinese clients. Megaspeed denies any diversion, and no formal findings have been issued.

Banks and private credit funds that lent billions to Southeast Asian data centers now face the loss of Chinese customers, adding a credit dimension to the equity selloff. In Congress, the House passed the Remote Access Security Act in January and it awaits Senate consideration, where analysts say the new rule adds momentum to pending chip-control bills.

The interim final rule was published in the Federal Register and took effect on November 19.