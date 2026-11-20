MENAFN - ValueWalk) The global body for securities regulators published a 63-page report on Thursday that says quantum computing is a“significant medium to long-term cybersecurity challenge” for financial markets, and some of the industry participants it consulted believe machines capable of breaking today's cryptography could arrive far sooner than IOSCO's own conservative estimate.

IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) said in the report that its own conservative estimates put cryptography-breaking quantum computers in the 2030 to 2035 window. But several industry participants cited in the report argued firms should prepare for the possibility that such machines emerge within five years, a timeline they said could be shortened further by artificial intelligence.

A five-year clock versus the 2030s consensus

The gap between those two timelines is the report's sharpest tension. If IOSCO's conservative window holds, banks and payment networks have years of runway to migrate. If the industry participants are right, the runway is already too short: the report warns that upgrading the security systems protecting banks, payment networks and cryptocurrencies could itself take years, leaving institutions exposed if they delay preparations.

Delay is not free either way. The report warned of“harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, in which data collected today is unlocked later by future quantum machines, so information captured now is already at risk.“The scale and duration of the transition mean the financial sector should start preparing today,” Jean-Paul Servais, chair of the IOSCO board, said in the watchdog's accompanying press release.

No practical quantum computer capable of compromising widely used cryptography exists today, the report states. It sets no new rules. It urges firms to migrate to post-quantum cryptography, to build“crypto-agility” into their systems, and it tells securities regulators to watch for“quantum washing”, companies overstating what their quantum products can do. IOSCO said it will keep quantum computing a priority in 2027.

Most firms have not started

Preparation across the financial sector is at an early stage, the report found: most firms are still raising awareness, setting up governance and inventorying their cryptography, with few testing or deploying quantum-resistant protections. IOSCO called the tendency“quantum-procrastination”. Firms cited reliance on third parties, interoperability, limited expertise and unclear timelines as common obstacles to migration.

The same day, November 19, 2026, the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority issued joint guidance telling UK financial firms to identify vulnerable security systems, draw up plans to replace them and assess their technology suppliers' readiness.

The IOSCO report runs to 63 pages and is published at iosco.