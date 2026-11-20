MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Federal Reserve released minutes of its October 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting on November 18, and the record shows the committee's decision to hold rates steady was contested: some participants favored a 25-basis-point increase, and a few described the hold as a close call.

The minutes, published about three weeks after the meeting in line with the Fed's standard schedule, show a committee split on how far to push. Some participants favored an increase of 25 basis points,“emphasizing that inflation had remained too high and that they saw few signs of it abating,” the minutes state. A couple of policymakers went further, raising the possibility of a hike exceeding 25 basis points.

“A few participants, while supporting maintaining the current target range for the federal funds rate, indicated that they viewed the decision as a close call,” the minutes add.

Warning of entrenched inflation

The participants who pushed for a hike judged that the current policy stance was“not sufficiently restrictive,” the minutes state, and a few warned that further delay risked allowing high inflation to become entrenched or forcing a larger, more disruptive tightening later. On the other side, some participants noted that market-implied expectations of tightening in December and next year were broadly consistent with their own view of the appropriate path for rates, which several saw as reducing the risks of holding the target range unchanged in October.

December in play after hot inflation data

The debate lands amid fresh inflation pressure. The October CPI reading came in hotter than expected last week, and the latest Producer Price Index data, released last week, came in at a level described as uncomfortably high. October's figures followed the Fed's September rate increase, its first hike since July 2023, passed in a unanimous 12-0 vote that defied months of pressure from President Donald Trump to cut.

Pricing in the fed funds futures market leans toward a December move. CME FedWatch put the odds of a December hike to a 4%-4.25% target range at 91.7% as of November 18, up from 89.7% after the PPI release, with the odds of a larger hike to 4.25%-4.5% at 8.3%. The Fed's press release notes that the descriptions of economic and financial conditions in the minutes are based solely on information available to the committee at the time of the October meeting. Readers can track the inflation backdrop in our coverage of the October CPI report and December expectations.