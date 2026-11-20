MENAFN - ValueWalk) Better Collective said on November 18 that Brazil's betting ban has cut its expected 2026 revenue from the market to about €30 million from roughly €45 million before the ban, and warned that a further non-cash impairment of up to €70 million could follow if Brazil's provisional measure becomes law.

The affiliate group's Q3 2026 report (Regulatory release 87/2026) states that the ban cost about €1 million of revenue in the quarter, while the UK's Remote Gaming Duty rise to 40% cost about €2 million more.

Chief executive Jesper Søgaard said the company has already adjusted its plans.“In Brazil, we are planning on the basis of no further betting and casino revenue and have already taken steps to adapt our operations and cost base,” Søgaard said in the release.

What the ban costs

The report puts the potential further hit from Brazil at €50 million to €70 million, but the figure is conditional, not booked. The impairment would be a non-cash write-down, and Brazil's Congress is still considering whether the provisional measure banning betting becomes permanent law. Better Collective's report treats the impairment as a possible outcome, and no decision has been made.

The company kept the full-year guidance it revised in September after the ban took effect: organic revenue growth of 3% to 8% and EBITDA before special items growth of minus 7% to plus 3% in constant currencies, with net debt to EBITDA below 3x.

Record revenue despite the hit

Group revenue for the three months ended September 30 rose 6% to €83.1 million from €78.3 million, a record third quarter, with EBITDA before special items up 6% to €21.9 million at a 26% margin. The result absorbed a €6.5 million hit to both revenue and EBITDA from unusually low sports win margins.“We delivered record Q3 revenue, with organic growth of 6% and EBITDA before special items also increasing 6%, despite increased UK taxes, the introduction of Brazil's betting ban and the unusually low sports win margins,” Søgaard said.

The regulatory squeeze is visible in the Europe and Rest of World segment, where EBITDA before special items fell to €11.6 million from €17.3 million and the margin dropped to 20% from 30%. North America revenue rose 28% to €26.6 million with a 39% EBITDA margin against 16% a year earlier.

The interim report was published on November 18 and presented at a teleconference on November 19.

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