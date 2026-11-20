MENAFN - ValueWalk) ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) reported third-quarter 2026 net income of $830 million, up 573% year over year, on revenues of $2.71 billion, up 53%, and raised its full-year guidance for the second time in 2026.

The Israel-based container line said in its earnings release on November 18 that adjusted EBITDA rose 124% to $1.33 billion and adjusted net income rose 478% to $717 million. The GAAP net income figure was lifted by a non-cash impairment reversal of $155 million net of tax. ZIM's adjusted results exclude that reversal and $41 million of acquisition-related costs.

Freight rates did the heavy lifting

The quarter's surge was driven by pricing rather than volume. ZIM's average freight rate per TEU reached $2,480, up 55% from a year earlier, while carried volume rose just 4% to 962 thousand TEUs. Free cash flow came in at $1.22 billion, an increase of $839 million from the second quarter.

“We are successfully translating our differentiated commercial strategy into strong financial performance while continuing to invest in a modern, highly competitive fleet,” ZIM said in the release.

ZIM now expects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion, and Adjusted EBIT between $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion, up from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. The company ended September with net debt of $1.86 billion, down from $2.92 billion at the end of 2025, and a net leverage ratio of 0.8x, with $3.36 billion of cash.

A $243 million dividend, capped by the merger

The board declared a regular cash dividend of about $243 million, or $2.01 per ordinary share, equal to roughly 30% of nine-month net income. It will be paid on December 8, 2026 to holders of record on November 30, 2026. Special dividends are restricted under the merger agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, which agreed on February 16, 2026 to acquire ZIM for $35.00 per share in cash. Shareholders approved the deal on April 30, with closing targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The release also disclosed a regulatory wrinkle in that transaction: the original application to the State of Israel, the so-called Golden Share approval the deal requires, was terminated, and Hapag-Lloyd intends to soon submit a new application.

Hapag-Lloyd, which raised its own outlook for the third time on November 11, is benefiting from the same freight-rate upcycle.