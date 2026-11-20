MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) John Deere has announced the acquisition of Orchard Robotics, which operates as Orchard AI, a San Francisco-based agriculture technology company that develops crop intelligence solutions for high-value crop growers.

The deal strengthens Deere's ability to help growers make more informed decisions throughout the growing season by combining Orchard AI's detailed, plant-level crop insights with its own expertise in precision agriculture, equipment, and farm technology.

Tim Marquis, director, farm systems innovation, John Deere, says:“Everything we do starts with helping our customers succeed.

“This acquisition connects crop-level intelligence with John Deere technology and equipment that can precisely execute the work in the field.

“By bringing these capabilities together, we have an opportunity to help growers make more informed decisions across their operations and get more value from the technology they already rely on.”

Orchard AI uses vehicle-mounted, AI-powered cameras to capture data for every individual tree, vine, or plant across a farm, all season long.

With every pass through the field, the system analyzes hundreds of images per tree, giving growers a detailed view of crop conditions alongside accurate yield estimates, precise fruit counts, fruit size and color data, canopy measurements, and more.

Its FruitScope software platform enables growers to visualize and use this data to make more informed farm management decisions, improving their efficiency of labor, time, and inputs across their operations.

Charlie Wu, CEO of Orchard AI, says:“We started Orchard AI to give our growers the crop intelligence they need to help them farm more profitably and sustainably than ever before.

“Everything that we do is in service of our growers, and joining John Deere lets us accelerate our mission. Together, we aim to bring the benefits of AI-powered crop intelligence to every grower across the globe.”

Tyler Klick of Redwood Empire Vineyard Management was an early user of Orchard AI's technology, using its crop scans to gain greater visibility into vineyard conditions.

Klick says:“What impresses me most about Charlie and the Orchard AI team is their ability to listen to what we need and put it into action. I've been very impressed with the insights the scans are providing us from a precision farming standpoint.”

For high-value crop growers, months of work and investment can depend on making the right decisions within narrow windows. A missed spray application or mistimed harvest can affect fruit quality, yield, and an entire season's profitability.

Weather, labor constraints, and changing crop conditions add pressure, leaving growers little time to determine what each block needs and get the work done.

Combining Orchard AI's detailed view of crop conditions with Deere technology and equipment can help growers understand exactly what their trees need and act at the right time.

Throughout the growing season, these capabilities can better inform critical decisions, from pruning and thinning trees, applying crop treatments where they are needed, and identifying which blocks are ready for harvest.

The integrated AI software translates precision data into actionable recommendations. For example, growers can identify areas with higher bloom counts and receive a prescription on where to spray.

Recommendations can be delivered directly to a mobile device for in-field application or into an in-cab G5 display. These examples represent just some of the possibilities.

Justin Rose, president, worldwide agriculture and turf division, small ag and turf, John Deere, says:“We're excited to welcome the Orchard AI team to John Deere and help accelerate the value they're already creating for growers.

“A big part of what makes Orchard AI successful is its speed of innovation and the close relationships it has built directly with customers.

“We want to preserve those strengths while bringing the scale and capabilities of John Deere to help Orchard AI reach more growers, solve real challenges in agriculture, and help customers make the most of their resources.”