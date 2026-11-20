MENAFN - USA Art News) A new report fromreveals that high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) increasingly rely on social media, particularly, for discovering art and artists, making purchases, and promoting their collections. The, which surveyedwho collect art, highlights the growing influence of online platforms.

While traditional routes such as family influence ( 28% of respondents) and cultural exposure through museums, galleries, and fairs ( 22% ) remain common, a notable 13% of collectors discovered art independently through online channels or social media. Counter-intuitively, online channels were a less frequent entry point for Gen Z collectors ( 10% ) compared to Gen X ( 16% ), challenging the assumption that younger collectors would be more digitally inclined, the report notes. Those who began their collecting journey online demonstrated higher engagement with in-person exhibitions and events, both locally and internationally.

For collecting advice, 58% of respondents used digital resources, with 32% citing Instagram or X (formerly Twitter ) as sources for purchases. Recommendations from Instagram were used by 19%, a 2% year-on-year increase, including 22% of Gen Z and more women than men. X was used by 18% of the sample, peaking at 23% among Gen Z. Geographical location also influenced social media use for advice, with collectors in Hong Kong, the US, and the UK being most likely to use it, unlike those in Mainland China due to platform restrictions. Interestingly, the study found collectors trusted AI tools for art recommendations twice as much as social media and influencers, and slightly more than in-store advisors and editorial content.

The survey indicates a rising importance of online and social media platforms for reaching collectors, with 27% of HNWIs' total expenditure made through such external platforms. This figure is up 5 percentage points year-on-year and from 17% in 2024. The share of collectors buying directly from artists also increased to 69%, with 38% of works bought via Instagram. This underscores the value of an artist's independent social media presence. New collectors, those in the market for two years or less, showed higher artist-direct spending through Instagram at 8%, compared to just 2% for collectors with 20 years or more experience. In 2025/2026, 75% of respondents purchased a work directly from a dealer, and 53% of those bought via Instagram without an in-person viewing, an increase from 43% in 2024.

Contrary to expectations, Gen Z collectors, despite being the highest-spending generation surveyed with diverse collecting habits, are not the most prolific social media sharers regarding their collections.“The generation raised on social media is, it turns out, the one most inclined to keep its collecting close,” the report states. Their awareness of digital footprints leads them to seek greater control and privacy over their“personal and cultural identities.” The report notes that“Anonymous accounts and smaller, niche social networking platforms allow them to communicate in ways that feel less pressurised and performative.” Only 25% of Gen Z shared their collection content publicly, compared to 36% of Millennials and approximately one-third of older collectors.

Source: The Art Newspaper