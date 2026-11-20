MENAFN - USA Art News) A new study, the first of its kind, reveals widespread discrimination against working mothers in. Published by, the report, based on a survey of 50 art world employees across UK capital galleries and auction houses and 12 in-depth interviews, details significant professional challenges faced by mothers.

According to research by Kate McMillan and Cleo Roberts-Komireddi, becoming a parent often incurs substantial career costs. Three-quarters of respondents indicated that parenthood negatively impacted their career progression, while more than one in five reported being explicitly denied promotion. One woman recounted being told she was ineligible for promotion while on maternity leave, a violation of UK law. Furthermore, only 54% received enhanced maternity pay, significantly below the national workplace average of 74.1%.

The issues are not limited to smaller organizations.“We assumed this would affect small art galleries with between five and 20 staff, but we found that big, multi-national galleries are also failing,” McMillan stated. The report highlights a pervasive lack of accountability within the sector.

Roberts-Komireddi points to the art market's“culture of secrecy” regarding financial transactions, benefits, and networks as a contributor to discrimination. This opacity“really serves certain individuals and maintains this sense of fear,” she explained, noting that“fear and perceived retribution pervade these workplaces and women's relationships to these workplaces.” Instances documented include a pregnant woman being made redundant during a high-risk pregnancy and another returning to work immediately after a miscarriage due to fear of career damage.

The findings also expose a contradiction in an industry that advocates for equality publicly yet demands constant availability, international travel, and after-hours networking. Art critic and curator Hettie Judah, a co-founder of The Art Working Parents Alliance, described the conflict between 6 PM private views and bedtime routines as the“witching hour” clash. Many interviewees returning from leave found their responsibilities redistributed, client relationships disrupted, or their standing diminished, with one discovering a colleague had been given half her role and artists.

A critical finding is the absence of formal HR structures in the commercial art sector. Only half of respondents worked for galleries with dedicated HR staff, and just 30 of 50 reported having a specific maternity or parental leave policy. This lack of professional HR expertise contributes to discriminatory practices and breaches of the UK Equality Act, according to the report authors. As a result, three-quarters of interviewed women made career changes after becoming pregnant, with some moving to freelance work, accepting less senior roles, or leaving the industry entirely. Only one-third were offered flexible working upon return, while half were expected to be in the office four or five days a week, fostering a culture where“presentism is more important than doing the work.”

Class and wealth play a significant role. Senior figures with access to live-in nannies and domestic help are often less aware of the financial and practical burdens on employees balancing childcare with demanding schedules. For those on lower salaries, childcare costs make evening events and travel particularly challenging. The report suggests that junior and precarious employees are more likely to face discrimination and have fewer resources to challenge it. These divisions complicate assumptions about gender solidarity, as some male directors reportedly showed more sympathy to pregnant employees than their female counterparts.

The report asserts that discriminatory treatment is widespread, identifying breaches of the Equality Act in the experiences of all interviewed women. However, legal cases rarely reach employment tribunals due to the tight three-month deadline in the UK and the lengthy, expensive process. The authors aim to establish best practices in the art industry, citing large corporations like Google that have adapted policies to retain and attract mothers. The report suggests:“If you look at huge corporations like Google, they have changed their policies in order to retain and attract mothers who make excellent staff, we could learn a lot from them.”

We previously reported:

A 2026 study reveals that the art world's gender inequality stems from women artists' limited access to influential institutional and commercial networks.

New public sculptures by Tschabalala Self and Nicole Eisenman are challenging London's male-dominated monumental landscape in Trafalgar Square and outside the

Source: The Art Newspaper