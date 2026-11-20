MENAFN - USA Art News) Phyllis Kao has redefined the role of an auctioneer, altering industry expectations of authority within the art market. Her approach combines theatrical presence with scholarly depth, standing apart in a field traditionally dominated by British, masculine, and emotionally reserved figures. Kao's ability to command attention, honed through her background as a violinist, translates into sustaining audience engagement during multi-hour sales.

Kao's career began unexpectedly after graduating from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in Chinese history. A temporary position at a small Northern California auction house led to her taking phone bids for six-figure Chinese oil paintings due to her Mandarin fluency. This temporary role quickly became permanent. When invited to the rostrum, she made her first sale bilingually, a spontaneous decision that resonated with the audience.

Now a senior vice president of client strategy at Sotheby's, Kao has been with the institution for nearly a decade. Her significant rise to prominence began in November 2023 when she led the Now Evening Auction during the fall marquee week, which achieved a white-glove sale. This event significantly increased her recognition within the industry and introduced her distinctive visual style; she wore her mother's silver Armani jacket, incorporating personal history into her professional presentation.

Kao's visibility expanded further with an appearance in a viral Alexis Bittar campaign, where she played an auctioneer in a satirical bidding scene. Her global recognition solidified in July 2024 during the Apex stegosaurus sale, drawing attention from a public beyond the traditional art market. This momentum led to her being named to the New York Times' Most Stylish of 2024 list.

Kao's ascent reflects the evolving auction world, where evening sales have become broadcast events, transforming the podium into a stage for cameras and online viewers. While she did not create this spectacle, her authentic style became visible through it. She is part of a broader shift in the industry, alongside figures like Helena Newman at Sotheby's Europe, Sarah Kruger at Phillips, and Danielle So and YüGe Wang at Christie's.

She acknowledges the progress in representation.“I think the whole world has shifted since I left school. And it has been baby steps all the way. But when I look around and I look at our auctioneer roster here at Sotheby's New York, we have parity. I do not think that was the case ten years ago. There have been so many incremental small steps in the right direction,” Kao stated, also emphasizing,“We have seen progress, but of course, there are still old habits and old biases.”

Kao stresses that while representation matters, skill is equally crucial. She prepares meticulously for each sale, memorizing remarks, rehearsing pacing, and warming up her voice. She performs mental exercises, eats protein for stamina, and carries talismans, seeking a specific phrase from her mentor before ascending the rostrum.“I like to hear from my mentor before I go up,” she said, describing it as a“superstition.”

Fashion plays a deliberate role in her strategy, used to direct attention and build narrative; she collects vintage pieces and wears inherited items. Designers now approach her to dress her for various events, recognizing her visibility. During the May 2025 sale, she wore a Jonathan Cohen suit whose colors echoed the Monet anchoring the evening. Despite her public profile, Kao views her career with openness, stating,“My philosophy has been to not plan too much and just go with the flow. If a window opens, jump through it.”

Source: Observer Arts