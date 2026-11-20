MENAFN - USA Art News)in New York will launch a major exhibition next spring, titled“Malvestir,” examining the connections betweenandand. Set to open on, the show will highlight works by, including, and

The exhibition is curated by PS1 director Connie Butler and associate curator Elena Ketelsen González. Its title,“Malvestir,” originates from a historical portmanteau combining“mal-” (poorly) and“vestir” (to dress). According to a release, this term was utilized in Spanish colonial dress codes to regulate caste, race, and gender, branding those who challenged social norms or refused compliance as malvestidos. While still considered derogatory in modern Spanish, the term has been reclaimed as a“countercultural charge, as a deliberate rejection of Eurocentric taste and class decorum, or queer disobedience,” the release notes.

While art museums have increasingly featured fashion exhibitions, often pairing garments with contemporary art, PS1's prior efforts in this area predate many current trends. Between 1980 and 1984, the institution ran a Multi-Disciplinary Program that showcased fashion, facilitated and curated by the late Hollywood stylist and make-up artist Di Russo. Projects from that period, including those by Julio (1980), Homer Layne / Charles James (1981), Willi Smith (1982), and Betsey Johnson (1983), are partially restaged in the museum's current exhibition,“New York Fashion at PS1, 1980–1984,” which runs through March 15.

“Malvestir” will feature notable pairings, such as the exaggerated proportions in Chavarria's designs, which draw inspiration from Chicanx fashion; the“Dominican-York” streetwear and queer nightlife aesthetics of LUAR; Falquez's photographic portraits of queer and trans individuals; and Clandestina's mixed-media installation TRANSCLANDESTINA 3020, a commission for the 2025 Bienal de São Paulo. The exhibition will also delve into themes including the circulation and appropriation of Indigenous craft and aesthetics by Western artists and designers, Eurocentric beauty standards and class aspirations, and the issue of textile waste, known as“pacas,” imported from the United States across Latin America.

Elena Ketelsen González shared with ARTnews in an email,“Over the past few years, we visited artists' studios across the US, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America, and again and again we found artists and designers using the language of fashion to confront the commodification of identity, waste colonialism, and the pull of class aspirationalism.” She added,“Malvestir brings together some of the most exciting artists working today to show both the possibilities and the contradictions embedded in the politics of dress.”

José Ballivián (Bolivian, b. 1975) Patricia Belli (Nicaraguan, b. 1964) Willy Chavarria (American, b. 1967) Leonardo Choxom (Guatemalan Maya K'iche, b. 1996) Manauara Clandestina (Brazilian, b. 1992) Camila Falquez (Colombian, b. 1989) Carla Fernández (Mexican, b. 1973) Hetera Friné (Colombian, b. 2000) La Cholla Jackson (Costa Rican, b. 1989) LUAR (American, est. 2011) Colectivo Malvestidas (Chilean, est. 2016) Mozhdeh Matin (Peruvian-Iranian, b. 1987) Cassandra Mayela (Venezuelan, b. 1989) Troy Montes Michie (American, b. 1985) María Ponce (Mexican, b. 1994) David Ramírez Cotón (Guatemalan, b. 1995) Bárbara Sánchez-Kane (Mexican, b. 1987) Las Tejedoras de Mampuján (Colombian, est. 2006) Tiempo de Zafra (Dominican Republic, est. 2016) Josh Tafoya (American, b. 1991)

Source: ARTnews