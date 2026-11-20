MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, model, and ballet dancerpresents her latest embroidered portraits of women in her solo exhibition,“The Unbearable Lightness.” The show opened atintoday and will run through

Liam's distinctive works feature long, three-dimensional braids that extend from the fabric, with occasional loose threads appearing to escape their plaits. Many pieces in the exhibition depict figures wearing a striped bodysuit with an open back, where the methodical pattern conveys a sense of precision and rhythm within the scenes. Over the past eight years, Liam has developed this body of work, exploring themes of women's labor and the slow, deliberate act of stitching as a form of defiance in an increasingly digital world.

The embroidered pieces begin with an underlying sketch, which Liam then covers with thread, completing them with sleek braids and carefully trimmed loose ends. The exhibition showcases her understanding of poise, elegance, and graceful bodily movements translated into a static medium. Dancers are shown holding hands in a circle, embracing at the waist, or stretching in solitude, their movements appearing steady and self-determined.

Source: This Is Colossal