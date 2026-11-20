MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Sydney is hosting“Nolan: Origins,” the first significant exhibition dedicated to artistformative years in Australia. On view through, the show features more thancreated between the late 1930s and 1953.

The exhibition is organized chronologically across nine thematic sections, each centered on Australian geography. These range from the St Kilda beaches of Nolan's childhood to the Wimmera, K'gari, the outback, and Central Australia.

A highlight of the exhibition is the complete 27-painting Ned Kelly series, reunited in Sydney for the first time in over 60 years. These works are displayed as they were initially shown in April 1948 at the Velasquez Gallery, located in the basement of a Melbourne furniture store, where they were seen by few.

Nolan's experimental style, a defining force in Australia's cultural imagination, emerged early. This is evident in works like Boy and the moon (c. 1939-40), which Nolan referred to as“Moonboy,” depicting a flat yellow orb on a stalk. Nolan stated that the idea for“Moonboy” originated from observing his friend John Sinclair's head against a full moon rising over Port Phillip Bay near his St Kilda home. With its clean lines and stark color, the work evokes themes of borders.

At 22 years old, Nolan had absorbed influences from Arthur Rimbaud, Rainer Maria Rilke, Paul Klee, and William Blake, believing art should look beyond external reality to the world“behind you at the back of your head.” Such expansive ideas proved controversial for an island culture.“Moonboy” was so provocative that a member resigned from the Contemporary Art Society's committee in protest.

The bold geometry seen in“Moonboy” is echoed in the squared black helmet of Death of Sergeant Kennedy at Stringybark Creek (1946), a painting from the Kelly series. Nolan executed these works in fast-drying Ripolin enamel. The outfit was inspired by a childhood impression of the gang's actual homemade armor, which was then exhibited at the Melbourne Aquarium, and appears influenced by Kazimir Malevich's Black Square (1915). This painting depicts the 1878 shootout at Stringybark Creek, an event that led to the gang's outlaw status. Kelly is portrayed as a black slab against the bush, holding a smoking rifle with what appear to be inhuman hands. Sergeant Michael Kennedy lies fallen, his braided blue uniform contrasting with blood that resembles a river. The figures lack identifiable eyes, a notable detail given Nolan painted the series as an army deserter living under an assumed name, later admitting,“the Kelly is really about me.”

After the war, Nolan traveled through Queensland, inspiring works like Pretty Polly Mine (1948). This painting features a cockatoo, described in the catalog as“a sudden squawk of form above the horizon,” soaring above a still mining settlement filled with pipework, sheds, and ochre. The bird appears to levitate rather than fly, preserving the surreal atmosphere of the landscape and industrial elements.

Source: Observer Arts