MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis presenting his inaugural US solo exhibition,“When Extraction Becomes Form It Speaks In Borrowed Tongues,” at thein Columbus, Ohio. The exhibition will remain on view through

The show explores how European decorative arts and architecture incorporate elements of Congo's colonial history and its natural resource extraction. It critically examines the impact on land, people, and cultural forms, highlighting the complex relationships among Central Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Concurrently with the Wexner Center exhibition, Baloji's work is also featured at the Venice Biennale. His pieces are included in the main exhibition, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh, as well as in the national pavilion of the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the main Venice exhibition, Baloji displays three sculptures and 16 collage prints, two of which reference works from a 19th-century Belgian colonial museum and a 1970s national collection built by former President Mobutu Sese Seko.

Baloji, who divides his time between Brussels and Lubumbashi, noted,“I started to realize that the colonial system was not just about controlling territory but also occupying societies and imposing new rules.”

For the Wexner show, Baloji created Suspension (Debris of History, Matters of Memory), a commissioned sculpture conceived with architect Gloria Cabral and in collaboration with art historian Cécile Fromont. This large-scale suspended piece draws from historical Kongo cloth designs and incorporates mining and construction waste, the latter sourced from recent work at the Wexner Center. Additionally, a new tapestry titled Rethreaded Indies, made by Baloji and Fromont, connects the French Old Indies tapestry series (1637–1730), produced at the royal Gobelins manufactory in Paris, with Kongolese weaving practices. These textile and architectural works aim to correct historical inaccuracies about African narratives, illustrating the profound influence of European colonization.

Julieta González, head of visual arts at the Wexner Center and curator of Baloji's exhibition, praised his ability to interweave these histories.“I would say my interest in his work is how he weaves these histories together, and in a way that I find extremely compelling,” González said. She added that Baloji's work“is important because it weaves together so many historical events and situations but with materiality that speaks to the particular situation he's critiquing, which is the legacies of colonialism” in the Democratic Republic of Congo. González described the exhibition as offering the public“an insight into [the artist's] very research-oriented practice and how it unfolds in so many different mediums [which includes] video, sculpture and photography.”

Born in Lubumbashi in 1978, Baloji initially had limited knowledge of Belgium's colonization of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He later pursued a master's degree in information sciences and communication at the University of Lubumbashi, a path that aligned with his artistic interests despite his parents' initial disapproval of fine art studies. In the mid-2000s, he worked with the French Institute in Lubumbashi, photographing events and collaborating with researchers. This experience, he recalled in an interview with ARTnews,“really shifted my perspective, in terms of outlining photography or research, because I was interested in the way that [the researchers] were addressing the city or buildings or cultural heritage from a historical and objective perspective. I was mainly interested in people's experiences, the testimonies of people who are living [in Lubumbashi like] myself.” This duality inspired him to combine“scientific objective materials” with human experience and local architecture.

This inquiry led to his significant 2006 project, Mémoire, a photographic collage series juxtaposing colonial-era black and white archival images with contemporary colored prints of Lubumbashi in the mineral-rich Katanga province. His work at the French Institute had provided him with insights into the social, environmental, and political impacts of mining in Katanga, enabling him to highlight how Belgian colonization shaped the Democratic Republic of Congo through extraction.

Beyond his art, Baloji cofounded the Lubumbashi-based Picha Art and Research Center and the Lubumbashi Biennale in 2008. The biennial's ninth edition, cocurated by Congolese-Belgian curator Sorana Munsya and Ethiopian-Eritrean-Italian artist Jermay Michael Gabriel, opened in October. These platforms aim to expand art access and support local artists, particularly given limited state assistance. Baloji views the biennial as an extension of his research, fostering discussions on extractivism, ecological crises, and the impact of international economic interests on environments and societies.

Camille Ostermann, an independent art consultant who worked on Congo's national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, noted Baloji's collaborative approach.“I've admired [Baloji's] collaborative practice [since the early 2010s]: works co-authored with historians, exhibitions built around artists he invites. But it was at the Lubumbashi Biennale, which Picha organizes, that I saw this spirit at work. In a city shaped by mining, by what is extracted and carried elsewhere, Picha does the opposite: it builds, gathers, gives back. Many artists told me their paths had been changed by Picha and Sammy's mentorship. Like Ibrahim Mahama in Tamale or Yinka Shonibare in Lagos, Sammy works internationally while staying rooted in Lubumbashi, deliberately keeping the two connected: what he builds abroad can open doors for others at home.”

Source: ARTnews