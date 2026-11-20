MENAFN - USA Art News) The(NGC) in Ottawa has received a promised gift offrom Canadian American businessman and philanthropistand his late wife,. This donation, which also includes an endowment for the institution's first curatorial position dedicated to decorative arts and design, marks a new phase in the museum's collecting strategy and aims to enhance its scholarly contributions.

Jean-François Bélisle, director and chief executive of the NGC, told The Art Newspaper,“This is the gallery's first gift of modern and 20th-century glass. It significantly expands our understanding of art history, bringing together artistic expression and material and technical innovation.”

The Bronfman Collection encompasses over a century of glass artistry, featuring pieces by 29 artists from Canada, Europe, the United States, and Asia. It illustrates the evolution of the medium, from the organic shapes of Art Nouveau and Arts and Crafts to the sleek lines of Art Deco and Modernism. Early 20th-century examples by Tiffany Studios, Émile Gallé, and Daum highlight how artists transcended traditional decorative uses of glass.

The works also chronicle the emergence of studio glass as a distinct discipline in the post-war era. Notable artists represented include Dale Chihuly, known for his large-scale installations, studio glass pioneer Toots Zynsky, and Canadian American artist Laura Donefer.

A selection from the collection is currently on view in the NGC's European galleries through April 30, 2027. Key pieces in the display include Edward Hald's The Fireworks Bowl (around 1921 ), along with architectural works by Tiffany and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Anabelle Kienle Ponka, the NGC's senior curator of European, American, and Asian Art, noted,“ Harvey Littleton's Red Crossed Form ( 1990 ) is another notable work that reflects the development of studio glass as an independent artistic medium. The presentation brings together very different approaches to glass, from the decorative traditions of the early 20th century to the formal and technical experimentation of contemporary artists.” Kienle Ponka added that the collection's international scope underscores the influence of Venetian glassmaking on successive generations of artists, demonstrating the medium's versatility across sculpture, architecture, and ornamentation.

The accompanying endowment is equally significant, creating the museum's first curatorial role focused on decorative arts and design. While the NGC has not disclosed the specific sum, it confirmed the position will support research, exhibitions, and future acquisitions, laying a groundwork for ongoing engagement with the field. Bélisle stated that the donation's significance extends beyond the gift itself, as the new position will enable further acquisitions, the development of exhibitions and scholarship, and foster relationships with artists and institutions.

This donation continues the Bronfman family's long history of cultural philanthropy in Canada. Charles Bronfman shared in a statement,“My late wife Andy and I were admirers of the art of glass making and wanted to share this love with other Canadians. With the planned celebrations marking the upcoming 100th birthday of my sister, Phyllis Lambert, founder of the Canadian Centre for Architecture, and the 50th anniversary of the Canada Council for the Arts' Saidye Bronfman Award, named after my mother, I am truly delighted to be contributing in this meaningful way to the national collections.”

The NGC has received other substantial gifts recently, such as a 2025 donation of 61 contemporary works valued at C$22.8 million ( $16.8 million ) from collector Bob Rennie and his family. Bélisle highlighted the distinct importance of the Bronfman gift, stating,“Its importance lies not only in the quality and range of the works, but also in the accompanying endowment, which will provide the expertise and resources to develop decorative arts and design as a sustained area of collecting and scholarship.”

We previously reported:

The National Gallery of Art is expanding its“Across the Nation” lending program to eight new states, backed by a $116 million gift.

The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto will open its new five-story, C$100 million ($73.4 million) Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery on September 25,

Source: The Art Newspaper