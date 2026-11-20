MENAFN - USA Art News) The(UC San Diego) will open a new contemporary art museum called the. Thisspace is expected to debut next spring and will offer free admission to the public.

The museum will serve as a venue for a variety of exhibitions, artist residencies, and public programs. It marks the university's first“ground-up” museum, complementing existing arts infrastructure on campus such as the nearly sixty-year-old Mandeville Art Gallery, the Stuart Collection, and a black-box theater. The Strauss will include both gallery spaces and a black-box theater.

The announcement follows a period of challenges for San Diego museums; for example, the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego reduced its staff by nearly half this summer due to financial issues. Jessica Berlanga Taylor, UC San Diego's chief campus curator, addressed these concerns in an interview with The Art Newspaper, expressing hope that the Strauss will become a valuable asset for the city.

The new institution is also set to foster new curatorial research and commissions. Berlanga Taylor stated that the Strauss aims to engage San Diego community members through novel public programs and collaborations with both emerging and established artists.“We're connecting art inside with art outside now with the Strauss and the Stuart Collection, but we also want to distinguish very clearly what Stuart is about and what the Strauss will achieve,” said Berlanga Taylor.“The Strauss is very much about perception and experience, but it's also about expanding our ways of knowing and presenting different forms of knowledge that you wouldn't necessarily encounter in the classroom.”

We previously reported:

The University of California, San Diego will open the new 12,000-square-foot Strauss Family Gallery in spring 2027, featuring four indoor exhibition spaces and

Mexican duo RojoNegro, representing Mexico at the 61st Venice Biennale, unveiled“La asamblea del barro” (2026) at UC San Diego, featuring 260 ceramic tiles.

Source: Artforum