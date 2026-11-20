MENAFN - USA Art News) Directorinitially questioned his suitability to helm a biodocumentary on fashion photographerfor his production company, Imagine Entertainment. He discussed his process during a screening at theon. Howard stated that when thegranted him access to the artist's archives, he was initially impressed by the work's breadth but unsure if he was the right filmmaker.

As Howard delved into research, he found a profound connection to Avedon's life.“As I began to do some research, soon I really did connect with it as this very human story that I wanted to tell,” Howard said, noting his focus shifted from anecdotes about specific photos to“an artist's journey” to which he could relate. He highlighted Avedon's intense drive and ambition, despite personal differences like Avedon's extroverted nature versus Howard's introversion.

The resulting film, titled Avedon, is now streaming on Netflix. It features interviews with collaborators including former magazine editor Tina Brown, model Lauren Hutton, and dancer Twyla Tharp. The documentary integrates Avedon's commercial and historic works, such as his portraits of civil rights figures, exploring his artistic legacy, political convictions, and the balance he sought between his passions and family life.

Producer Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries, revealed during a Q&A that while the film includes 500 photographs, their producing partner, Dallas Brennan Rexer, meticulously reviewed 16,000 of Avedon's sittings. Bernstein explained,“Initially, we thought there might be a select number of hero images that would take us through Avedon's creative story. But then there's this backdrop of, essentially, the back half of the 20th century, so you could match these images with these different moments in history or these different personalities who represent different buckets of history.”

A crucial element of the film is the“deeper, personal story” provided by Avedon's son, John Avedon, whose own son, Michael, is also a fashion photographer. Howard described John as a“reluctant interview” who eventually agreed to participate. Howard recounted telling John,“There's a gap here because we have your father's voice. We have people who worked with him, but we don't have that intimate connection, that deeper understanding that's away from the studio.” Howard noted that John, as a writer himself, recognized the role he could fill, making the film“a generational thing about fathers and sons.”

In one of the film's concluding scenes, Avedon, who died in 2001, made a prescient prediction about photography's future, stating,“I don't think there will be photography in the future, only machines.” When asked what Avedon might capture in the current era of art and AI, Howard suggested he would likely continue to use his preferred white paper and three-by-five camera. Howard believes Avedon would remain relevant because he became“the story behind the story as an artist,” and people recognize his creative touch. Howard also speculated that Avedon, with his aesthetic sensibility, would embrace AI as a tool to advance his art, not run from it, but always“want to stay in control.”

Source: ARTnews