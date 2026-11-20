MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and recreational products, announced plans to launch its new Cove Series through Massimo Marine in January 2027, expanding its marine portfolio into the entry-level recreational boating market. The lineup is expected to range in price from approximately $8,000 to $20,000, depending on model, configuration and propulsion package, with options including a 1-kilowatt electric motor and a 20-horsepower Mercury outboard. The launch is intended to attract families, lake-house owners and recreational boaters seeking more affordable alternatives to traditional pontoon boats.

The Cove Series will initially feature the Cove 6, an approximately 14-foot boat accommodating up to six passengers, and the Cove 8, an approximately 14-foot, 6-inch model designed for up to eight passengers. Both feature durable polyethylene hulls and self-draining decks, while the Cove 8 is currently configured with a 24-volt electric power system for quiet lake operation. CEO Quenton Petersen said the new lineup will broaden the company's customer base by offering accessible pricing, flexible configurations and multiple propulsion options.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

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