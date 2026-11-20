American Fusion reported $1.55 million in net financing cash inflows for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, including proceeds from its prepaid warrant facility and equity-unit sales. The company reduced total liabilities by approximately 21% during the third quarter, while its stockholders' deficit narrowed 34% from June 30. Nearly $987,000 in accrued compensation obligations was exchanged for Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, shifting those obligations from liabilities into equity. American Fusion(TM) expanded its Texatron(TM) patent filings and invested in research and testing equipment as it prepares for further development and independent review. The company has also launched a verified investor forum through AGORACOM, creating a public channel for shareholder questions and engagement with designated management representatives.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, reported a series of balance-sheet and capital-structure changes in its third-quarter 2026 results, as the company seeks to strengthen its financial position ahead of the next phase of development and testing for its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM).

For the nine months ended September 30, the company recorded $1.551 million in net cash provided by financing activities. Total liabilities fell approximately 21% during the third quarter, to $1.47 million from $1.86 million at June 30, while the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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