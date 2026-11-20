MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO), a developer of power infrastructure for artificial intelligence (“AI”) campuses, announced its involvement in two awarded U.S. Army microgrid projects with a combined prime contract value of approximately $144.6 million, including options, under an agreement with prime contractor Energy Resilience Partners LLC (“ERP”). AZIO will serve as general contractor for the approximately $45 million Fort Buchanan project in Puerto Rico, which includes four 2-megawatt diesel generators, a 5-megawatt-hour battery storage system and integration with existing solar and wind generation assets. The system is designed to provide up to 14 days of operation without commercial grid power. AZIO will also provide project-management support for the approximately $99.6 million, 15-megawatt Lake City Army Ammunition Plant microgrid and combined heat and power project in Missouri.

Both projects are expected to take approximately three years once work begins, subject to ERP delivering performance and payment bonds accepted by the U.S. Army. AZIO will receive cost reimbursements and fees for its respective roles, along with a 41.5% share of each project's net profit under a separate participation agreement. The $144.6 million represents the value of ERP's prime contracts, not projected AZIO revenue. The company said the projects align with its broader strategy of developing independent power infrastructure, including its Project Atlas off-grid AI campus initiative in Texas and its recently announced efforts to pursue government and space-related power opportunities.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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