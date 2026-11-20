Missionirnewsbreaks AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Secures Roles In Two U.S. Army Microgrid Projects Valued At $144.6 Million
Both projects are expected to take approximately three years once work begins, subject to ERP delivering performance and payment bonds accepted by the U.S. Army. AZIO will receive cost reimbursements and fees for its respective roles, along with a 41.5% share of each project's net profit under a separate participation agreement. The $144.6 million represents the value of ERP's prime contracts, not projected AZIO revenue. The company said the projects align with its broader strategy of developing independent power infrastructure, including its Project Atlas off-grid AI campus initiative in Texas and its recently announced efforts to pursue government and space-related power opportunities.
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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.
AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.
The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.
Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at
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