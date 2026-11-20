MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is expanding its Filter Fan Cam augmented-reality platform beyond stadium video boards with a new mobile experience that allows fans to create, personalize and share branded photos using their smartphones. Through QR codes displayed on stadium screens, venue signage and promotional materials, attendees can access camera-based web experiences without downloading a dedicated application, apply custom filters, and save or share their images. The mobile platform is designed to extend sponsor exposure beyond live events while providing campaign engagement data, including photo captures, saves and shares, subject to user consent and applicable privacy requirements. Versus also sees opportunities to integrate Filter Fan Cam with its Winfinite gaming platform, potentially connecting branded photo experiences with interactive promotions and rewards. The mobile enhancement builds on the company's existing stadium business, including its partnership with the Texas Rangers, and offers teams, venues and sponsors additional ways to engage audiences and measure participation.

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About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide. For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit VersusSystems.

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