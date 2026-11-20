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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (“APR”) titled“Why Gold, Silver and Critical Minerals Are Converging into One Compelling Investment Opportunity.” The audio release examines renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver amid rising U.S. debt and continued central bank gold accumulation. It also highlights the inclusion of silver, copper, lead and zinc on the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals, underscoring their growing importance to national security.

The release spotlights Metalsource Mining and its Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, the site of America's first silver mine. Nearly 200 years after mining began at the historic location, modern drilling is returning exceptional gold and silver grades. The company is conducting an aggressive exploration campaign to evaluate the broader potential of the historic mining district.

To view the full press release, visit

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at