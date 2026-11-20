MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered commerce infrastructure platform, announced that Irish sports retailer Intersport Elverys achieved a 42% increase in online revenue and a 58% improvement in online conversion following the deployment of Rezolve Ai's automated search and merchandising technology. Comparing its 2022 baseline with its most recent trading year, the retailer reported annual online revenue growth from €31 million to €43.96 million, while its conversion rate increased from 2.82% to 4.46%. The technology replaced manual product placement processes, allowing the retailer's team to devote more time to commercial strategy.

Intersport Elverys operates 46 stores and employs more than 700 people across Ireland. Its digital transformation project was named a finalist for Digital Transformation Project of the Year at the 2026 RTIH Innovation Awards. Rezolve Ai highlighted the results amid growing adoption of AI-assisted shopping, citing Adobe projections that AI-referred traffic to U.S. retail websites will increase 130% year over year during the holiday season. The company said its technology is designed to help retailers improve conversion rates and generate additional revenue through automated merchandising and search capabilities.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

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