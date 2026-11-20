MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Major internet outages have occurred in recent weeks including the outage that grounded all flights in the U.S. last weekend, issues that took out communications at the NSA, the Microsoft outage, and the major U.S. banks that went offline recently. While these incidents are separate, several factors weave across them and paint a picture of what the world should expect. We discuss some of those factors.

As you can see, outages arise from a variety of factors and it may not be easy to resolve the underlying causes once and for all. The scale at which outages are happening is accelerating, and we can only hope that transnational tech companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are doing everything in their power to limit the likelihood of disruptions to the solutions they provide...

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