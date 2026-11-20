MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BMW is strengthening its electric vehicle manufacturing operations in the United States as it looks to increase its presence in the growing EV market. The German automaker has started assembling high-voltage battery packs at a new facility in South Carolina, marking another development in its shift towards electric mobility.

For U.S. EV manufacturers like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), BMW's battery making operations send a strong signal that the German firm has its sights on the American market and the existing competition needs to gear up for a protracted battle for...

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