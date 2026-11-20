MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Recently elected Democrats in Pennsylvania intend to introduce several bills related to renewable energy and affordability. The Trump administration has spent the past several years stalling and reversing sustainability-related measures at the federal and state level. Most of the policy infrastructure set during the Biden era was destroyed, billions of dollars in funding pulled back, and the current administration went as far as to pay companies to not produce green energy.

For clean energy companies like American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN), the changes in elected officials happening at the state level and in Congress could usher in a new era of supportive policies that help to accelerate the...

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