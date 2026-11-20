MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has agreed to its Integrated Summary of Safety (“ISS”) plan for buntanetap, an investigational once-daily treatment for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The agreement supports the company's strategy to combine safety data from both clinical programs into a unified database for its planned New Drug Application (“NDA”). The FDA also agreed to the proposed integration of pooled data using standardized analysis datasets and provided statistical recommendations that Annovis plans to incorporate into its final safety analysis.

The integrated analysis will include three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies and one open-label extension study, spanning completed and ongoing clinical trials. Annovis anticipates that more than 1,600 participants will have received buntanetap by the six-month data readout from its ongoing Phase 3 DUET-AD study. The company plans to submit its NDA following that readout, using the combined safety database to support its regulatory submission.

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About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients.

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