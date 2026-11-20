Biomednewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Gains Attention As 'Men's Fitness' Highlights Unbuzzd Trial Results
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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.
Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.48% (as of June 30, 2026) of Unbuzzd. The agreement also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from Unbuzzd until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.
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