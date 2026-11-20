MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is gaining broader consumer exposure following a recent Men's Fitness review of clinical trial results for unbuzzd, a supplement drink designed to support alcohol metabolism and mental alertness after drinking. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 26 participants found significantly lower estimated blood alcohol concentrations at several time points, improved self-rated alertness and reduced headache severity compared with a placebo. Quantum retains a financial interest in the consumer product through a 7% royalty on sales until payments reach $250 million, followed by a 3% perpetual royalty, as well as an equity stake in the brand's operator and rights to pharmaceutical and medical applications of the formulation. The company is also developing REKVRY, a formulation intended for potential use in hospital and emergency settings, while pursuing broader commercialization of unbuzzd through its consumer brand.

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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.48% (as of June 30, 2026) of Unbuzzd. The agreement also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from Unbuzzd until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

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